Hugo Lloris responds when asked if Kylian Mbappe is similar to Lionel Messi; makes big claim about Argentina at 2026 World Cup

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his feelings clear when asked if his compatriot Kylian Mbappe is similar to Lionel Messi. He also made bold claims about Messi's presence with Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

Hugo Lloris and Lionel Messi have faced each other in six games for club and country, including twice in the World Cup in 2018 and 2022. In 2018, France eliminated Messi's Argentina from the Round of 16 after a 4-3 loss. Les Blues eventually won the title that year. However, the story was different four years later.

Lloris faced Lionel Messi once again during Argentina's triumph over France in the 2022 World Cup when Messi scored twice from the penalty spot against him. La Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with La Nacion, Hugo Lloris was asked if his former national teammate Kylian Mbappe is similar to Messi in any aspect. The French shot-stopper notably retired from international football in 2023. He said (via Roy Nemer on X):

"No, Messi is unique. It is absolutely impossible to compare him to anyone. I don't see Argentina without Messi in the next World Cup. I think it will be with Messi. He still plays and enjoys football. It's his decision, but of course we want to continue to see him play."

Ad

He added:

"I have a lot of admiration for Leo. For me he is at the top of the list of the best players, without a doubt. I'm from the generation that was able to watch and play against Leo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Messi currently plies his trade with MLS side Inter Miami while Hugo Lloris plays for Los Angeles Galaxy in the same league. However, the two have not faced each other in the MLS yet. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is in impressive form for Real Madrid this season despite a slow start.

"I was still so angry" - When Kylian Mbappe recalled meeting Lionel Messi at PSG training after the 2022 World Cup

L to R: Messi and Mbappe - Source: Getty

In a December 2024 interview with Diario AS, Kylian Mbappe recalled his first meeting with Lionel Messi at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training grounds after the 2022 World Cup. The Frenchman said he was still furious about the final loss and mentioned (via News 18):

Ad

"After the World Cup final, when I saw Messi at PSG training, I was still so angry. But he told me I had already won it before, and now it was his turn. I was furious, but you respect it because it’s Messi. We broke the ice by laughing together because we had fought a battle. We created memories from the final. I think that final brought us closer together."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played together at PSG for two seasons between 2021 and 2023, making 67 appearances together with 33 joint-goal participations. The Argentine superstar left the club in the summer of 2023 to join Inter Miami while Mbappe left a year later to sign for Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback