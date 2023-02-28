Hugo Lloris’ top 3 votes for FIFA The Best men’s player award revealed as he names Lionel Messi in third

Former France captain Hugo Lloris voted for his compatriots Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, while naming Lionel Messi in third for the FIFA 'The Best' award.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, who announced his retirement from international football weeks after France's defeat in the 2022 World Cup final, unsurprisingly named his former teammates as his top two picks.

Mbappe, the top-scorer at the Qatar showpiece with eight goals, including a sensational hat-trick in the finals against Argentina, was his top choice for the gong.

Lloris named Benzema in second despite the striker missing their campaign entirely with an injury, although he guided Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League titles while finishing as the top-scorer in both competitions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Hugo Lloris votes for The Best Award:



1. Kylian Mbappé

2. Karim Benzema

3. Leo Messi Hugo Lloris votes for The Best Award:1. Kylian Mbappé2. Karim Benzema3. Leo Messi 🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris votes for The Best Award: 1. Kylian Mbappé2. Karim Benzema3. Leo Messi

World Cup-winner Lionel Messi was his third choice, though, ironically, the Argentine beat the aforesaid French stars to the award at the ceremony on Monday (February 27) night, with Mbappe and Benzema coming second and third respectively.

Lloris was an important figure for Les Blues in their run-up to the finals but was outshone by better players in the squad, and missed out on a place in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI too.

Real Madrid and Belgian custodian Thibaut Courtois was named in goal instead.

Lionel Messi eyeing Ballon d'Or next

After winning the FIFA 'The Best' award, Lionel Messi has his eyes on a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or later this year.

His 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina puts him as the leading candidate right now, although that could change between now and October. With 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for PSG, Messi is certainly enjoying a prolific campaign on the club front.

If he's able to back it up with trophies, especially the Champions League, his name on the Golden Ball will be guaranteed.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

December 2022: Wins 2022 World Cup

February 2023: Wins



Lionel Messi took his Ballon d'Or snub personally. August 2022: Not included in 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlistDecember 2022: Wins 2022 World CupFebruary 2023: Wins #thebest FIFA Men's Player AwardLionel Messi took his Ballon d'Or snub personally. August 2022: Not included in 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlistDecember 2022: Wins 2022 World CupFebruary 2023: Wins #thebest FIFA Men's Player AwardLionel Messi took his Ballon d'Or snub personally. 😤 https://t.co/IUDwY3fk22

The Argentine star faces close competition from his Parisian teammate Kylian Mbappe, who's also very much in the running for the prize. He's struck 29 times for the Ligue 1 champions so far in all competitions, including a league-high of 12 in the French top flight, while also being the face of France's World Cup campaign.

The 24-year-old struck eight times to win the Golden Boot, including a stunning hat-trick in the finals against Messi's Argentina.

Poll : 0 votes