“Hulk kind of monster but with more finesse” – Ex-Arsenal defender Johan Djourou offers rave review of Chelsea and Manchester United target

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou offered a raving review of Chelsea and Manchester United target Josko Gvardiol after yet another showcase performance from him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gvardiol has been among the best defenders in the tournament in Qatar. He once again left a mark as Vatreni defeated Morocco by a scoreline of 2-1 to seal a third-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gvardiol scored the opening goal of the game in the seventh minute. Ivan Perisic set him up with a cushioned header after a Luka Modric free-kick at the near post.

While Achraf Dari equalized immediately for the Atlas Lions, Mislav Orsic scored a spectacular goal at the tail-end of the first half to seal the win for Vatreni.

Gvardiol was rock-solid throughout the game. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United with his performances.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's about to get paid Josko Gvardiol is just 20 years old and was one of the standout defenders of this World Cup.He's about to get paid Josko Gvardiol is just 20 years old and was one of the standout defenders of this World Cup.He's about to get paid 💰 https://t.co/kVEM1khuki

Djourou, who represented Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, heaped praise on the centre-back as he wrote on Twitter:

"Gvardiol is Scary… no, no not because of his mask. But because the combination of all the attributes that this young man possess makes him a huge monster, hulk kind of monster but with more finesse. What a monster, what a player, what a World Cup!"

Johan Djourou @JohanDjourou

But because the combination of all the attributes that this young man possess makes him a huge monster, hulk kind of monster but with more finesse .

What a monster, what a player, what a World Cup! 🏾 Gvardiol is Scary… no,no not because of his mask.But because the combination of all the attributes that this young man possess makes him a huge monster, hulk kind of monster but with more finesse .What a monster, what a player, what a World Cup! Gvardiol is Scary… no,no not because of his mask.But because the combination of all the attributes that this young man possess makes him a huge monster, hulk kind of monster but with more finesse .What a monster, what a player, what a World Cup! 👏🏾

Manchester United and Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol spoke about Lionel Messi's moment of magic against him

Lionel Messi and Josko Gvardiol engage in a duel for the ball

Argentina defeated Croatia by a scoreline of 3-0 in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi provided a moment of magic when he assisted Julian Alvarez brilliantly for the third goal in the 69th minute of the game.

Messi left Gvardiol in despair with a brilliant piece of skill before putting it on a plate for Alvarez.

Gvardiol, a target of Manchester United and Chelsea, gave an honest assessment of the situation as he said (via Mirror):

"It was a nice experience even though I played against him in the club last season. He is a completely different type of player in the club and in the national team. I am glad that I played against him even though we lost. It's a great experience, and one day I'll tell my kids that I played against the best player in history. I guess we will beat him next time."

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 6345 votes