"Human rights violation from Tuchel" "Never been more confused" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as 26-year-old earns surprise start for crucial Tottenham clash 

Chelsea fans have been left bemused by Thomas Tuchel's decision to start Ruben Loftus-Cheek at wing-back against Tottenham Hotspur on August 14.

The Englishman is predominantly a central midfielder who has found himself on the bench for the majority of Tuchel's reign at the club.

He did manage 40 appearances last season, scoring a goal and contributing five assists.

But all those appearances came from midfield and it is a new role for the former Fulham and Crystal Palace loanee against Tottenham today.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy starts in goal for the Blues with a back-three partnership of Reece James, Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

There had been much speculation over Marc Cucurella's arrival at Chelsea with questions over where he would play.

The Spaniard will play in his preferred left-wing back role with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in midfield.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling are Tuchel's side's front three for the huge clash with Spurs.

Tottenham are likely to pose a huge threat to the west London side.

Tuchel's decision to start Loftus-Cheek at right-wing back may be what sways the game in either one's favor.

Here are some reactions from Blues fans on Twitter at the sight of Loftus-Cheek being selected at right-wing back:

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



First start for Cucurella and a home debut for him, Koulibaly and Sterling.



Edouard Mendy makes his 50th appearance for Chelsea. #CHETOT Loftus-Cheek's selection is a bit of a shock.First start for Cucurella and a home debut for him, Koulibaly and Sterling.Edouard Mendy makes his 50th appearance for Chelsea. #CFC Loftus-Cheek's selection is a bit of a shock. First start for Cucurella and a home debut for him, Koulibaly and Sterling. Edouard Mendy makes his 50th appearance for Chelsea. #CFC #CHETOT

SC @BoringChelsea RLC RWB, Reece RCB.

Even more fucked RLC RWB, Reece RCB. Even more fucked

Zaid @aaokaatlosab Is Loftus-Cheek the third CB in this lineup? I’ve never been more confused Is Loftus-Cheek the third CB in this lineup? I’ve never been more confused

Henry. @UtdHenry Loftus-Cheek in a big game like this is nuts. Loftus-Cheek in a big game like this is nuts.

. @DoomerCFC RLC wingback, Havertz on the wing. This is human rights violation from Tuchel RLC wingback, Havertz on the wing. This is human rights violation from Tuchel

Tottenham could put down a marker against Chelsea

The battle of London is set to ensue

There have been murmurs of a potential title challenge from Antonio Conte's side this season following an impressive transfer window.

Spurs' signings of Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence have brought a sense of excitement to the club about the season that beckons.

The season-opening 4-1 victory over Southampton only further enthused Tottenham fans, with the north London side now boasting strength in depth.

A confident performance and win over their London rivals Chelsea will surely see more shouts for them to be touted alongside Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Your starting XI to take on Chelsea! Your starting XI to take on Chelsea! 👇 https://t.co/MDiYA6FEhs

But the Blues have the same intent as Conte's side do as they look to have a more significant season than last time out.

A third-placed finish doesn't sound too bad on the face of things, but given the UEFA Champions League winning campaign of 2021-22, it was a step back.

Chelsea also headed into that season with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku licking his lips at becoming the Stamford Bridge talisman.

However, the Belgian striker couldn't have the type of impact expected of a £97.8 million signing.

His return to Inter Milan on loan leaves Tuchel short of options in attack.

Having spent £200 million thus far, it will be intriguing to see what the Blues' side will look like once the transfer window closes on August 31.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett