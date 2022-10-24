“Humble guy who wants to learn and improve” – Graham Potter names Chelsea star who has ‘impressed’ him on and off the pitch

Chelsea boss Graham Potter believes England manager Gareth Southgate will be looking at Ruben Loftus-Cheek as an option for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been in fine form for the Blues in recent weeks, having played in all 11 of their Premier League games so far this term. Loftus-Cheek has also displayed an impressive amount of versatility, playing in central midfield, defensive midfield, and out on the right-hand side.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on making World Cup squad:



"It would be amazing, it would mean a lot. As a player going to the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory, to be at the next World Cup if everything goes well. A lot has happened in that time." Ruben Loftus-Cheek on making World Cup squad:"It would be amazing, it would mean a lot. As a player going to the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory, to be at the next World Cup if everything goes well. A lot has happened in that time."

Loftus-Cheek hasn't played for England since 2019 having been hampered by numerous injury problems in recent seasons. However, the Three Lions have numerous injury concerns heading into the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with their first game set to kick off in less than a month.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg, Potter was asked about Loftus-Cheek. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss told reporters (per Football.London):

"He has really impressed me on and off the pitch. A very humble guy who wants to learn and improve. He's benefitted from game time but they way he has trained has been really good."

He added:

"He clearly needs a good fitness level to carry his body around the pitch but the quality is there. He is putting himself into the situation that he is one of the players Gareth is looking at for sure."

Watch Graham Potter and Ruben Loftus-Cheek face the media ahead of Salzburg!

Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits that Chelsea's draw with Manchester United felt like a defeat

Chelsea thought they had pulled clear of Manchester United in the Champions League race as Jorginho scored a late penalty in their clash on October 23. However, Casemiro scored an incredible header as the Red Devils earned a point in their Premier League clash.

After the game, Loftus-Cheek revealed that the goal had deflated the dressing room.

The midfielder told Chelsea's official website after the game:

"It was scrappy, both teams weren't clean on the ball. It was just one of those games but I thought we had it [the win], we were defending well and then to be honest I don't know how Casemiro's got the power on that header to send it up and down. It feels like a defeat."

He later added:

"We had to win the duels, both teams went toe to toe like that and sometimes it is what happens in these games. There's two sides to the game and you have to do both if you want to be a good team. We want to match any team that comes here and it was unlucky for us to concede in the last minute. But we're not losing, we're winning and we are drawing which is a good sign."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek:



"The tougher side has been the mental side to [the injury]. Even though I've had to put a lot of energy into the gym, and physically, the mental side of it to stay diligent and focused and having belief was the hardest thing." Ruben Loftus-Cheek:"The tougher side has been the mental side to [the injury]. Even though I've had to put a lot of energy into the gym, and physically, the mental side of it to stay diligent and focused and having belief was the hardest thing."

