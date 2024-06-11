"Hungry to hunt" - Chelsea star reacts on social media as he receives late call up to national team for 2024 Euros

Chelsea star Ian Maatsen is raring to go after being called up to the Netherlands' squad for Euro 2024 at the last minute. The young left-back initially missed out on a spot in Ronald Koeman's 26-man squad after making the 33-man provisional squad.

An injury curse has rocked Oranje ahead of the Euros in Germany, with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong ruled out. Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners will also miss the competition in a massive blow.

Koeman has turned to Maatsen as a replacement amid an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. He posted on Instagram after receiving his late call-up:

"Hungry to hunt with the (Lions)."

Maatsen, 22, caught the eye with BvB after spending the second half of the 2023-24 season at Signal Iduna Park. He made 23 appearances across competitions, registering three goals and two assists.

When he received the call, the 17-cap Netherlands U21 international was on holiday in Greece. He rested after agonizingly losing the UEFA Champions League final on June 1 with Dortmund against Real Madrid (2-0).

Maatsen's club's future is uncertain amid his loan expiring, and he's set to return to Chelsea. Former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino rarely counted on the former PSV Eindhoven youngster.

Enzo Maresca has replaced Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, but it's unknown what his future holds. He made 15 appearances for his parent club last season before departing on loan.

Maatsen will focus on helping the Netherlands at Euro 2024, and they have a tough task ahead of them, as De Jong is absent. They start in Group D, arguably the group of death, with France, Poland, and Austria as their opponents.

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen is reportedly expected to be sold

Ian Maatsen looks set to be offloaded.

The Daily Mail delved into Maatsen's situation amid uncertainty over his future at Chelsea. He has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but a sale this summer looks likely.

Maatsen has also attracted interest from La Liga, the Premier League, and Dortmund. Maresca's stance on the Dutchman is unclear, but he's expected to make a permanent exit.

Chelsea will react to his departure by targeting a new left-back. That is one of four positions they want to bolster, along with a new goalkeeper, centre-back, and striker.

Maresca has two left-back options in Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella. Levi Colwill also played as a makeshift left-back last season which paves the way for Maatsen to exit.