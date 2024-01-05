"Hungry for more" - Kylian Mbappe posts on Instagram as PSG lift the Trophee des Champions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe recently took to social media and uploaded a picture after the French giants defeated Toulouse to win the Trophée des Champions on Wednesday, January 3.

Lee Kang-in broke the deadlock in the 12th minute to hand PSG an early lead. French forward Mbappe then doubled his side's lead in the 44th minute.

Toulouse failed to find the back of the net as Luis Enrique's side won 2-0 to lift their 12th Trophée des Champions title. After the win, Mbappe took to Instagram and uploaded a picture, where he can be seen holding the trophy.

"Hungry for more," he captioned the post.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with 40 points from 17 matches, five points ahead of second-placed OGC Nice. PSG will next face US Revel in the Round of 64 of the French Cup on Sunday, January 7.

Kylian Mbappe reveals that he misses Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he misses playing alongside Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi. Mbappe has bagged 22 goals and two assists in 23 appearances across competitions this season.

However, he has stated that he misses the Argentine playmaker's presence at PSG. Mbappe also stated that as an attacker, playing alongside the former Barcelona superstar was a luxury.

The Frenchman said (via Amazon Prime Podcast):

"Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he could give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special,"

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a free transfer in August 2021. Messi spent two years at PSG, amassing 75 appearances across competitions and bagging 32 goals and 35 assists.

In July 2023, the Argentine ace joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami on a free transfer and signed a two-year deal. In Miami, he has been joined by his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.