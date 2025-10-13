“Hurry up and play, we wanna see you ball”, “Facts” - Paul Pogba sent message about comeback by 2 ex-Manchester United stars

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has sent a message to Paul Pogba as the AS Monaco star has returned to training. Timothy Fosu-Mensah was also in agreement as the Englishman called for the star midfielder to get back on the pitch quickly.

Pogba has been out of action since September 2023 with a doping ban. He was eligible to make his return earlier this year, but was without a club until the summer, when he joined AS Monaco.

However, he is yet to regain match fitness and has not yet made his debut for the Ligue 1 side. He posted a few training photos on Instagram on Sunday, October 12, and Lingard was among those who commented on it. The FC Seoul star posted:

“Hurry up and play we wanna see you ball out man.”

Former Manchester United academy star Fosu-Mensah was also in the comments section, replying to Lingard's comment with one word: "Facts".

Pogba has never played in Ligue 1 despite being a French international. He started his career with Manchester United before moving to Juventus and returning to Old Trafford. He moved back to a Serie A side as a free agent, but he terminated his contract earlier this year after the doping ban ended.

The former Juventus midfielder is expected to make his much-awaited return to the pitch this month.

Manchester United legend wanted Paul Pogba back at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam spoke to CasinoBets earlier this year, urging his former side to re-sign Paul Pogba. He claimed that the Frenchman still had a lot to offer on the pitch and would make the difference at Old Trafford and said:

“I've seen clips from when Pogba played at United and I can tell you, he played some very good football. He’s been amazing on the ball, with his quality he could really make a difference. So I wouldn't be surprised if a club like United is tempted to ask him if he would like to join for a while. I mean there's always the question of if he can deliver or not, if he can still produce but he's got so much experience. He has so much quality, and that's what we need.”

Paul Pogba played 233 matches for Manchester United's first team in his two spells at the club. He scored 39 goals and assisted 31 times, while winning the UEFA Europa League and League Cup once.

