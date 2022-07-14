“Hybrid between Casemiro and the other two” – Ander Herrera lavishes praise on Real Madrid star

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has heaped praise on new Real Madrid signing Aurelien Tchouameni. The Spaniard came up against the French midfielder on several occasions over the last few years since joining PSG. Herrera believes the 22-year-old will add another dimension to Los Blancos' midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni caught the attention of many of Europe's top clubs thanks to his consistent performances for AS Monaco over the last two seasons. He won the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year during the 2020-21 campaign and was included in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year last season. He joined Real Madrid in a deal worth €80 million this summer.

Herrera has claimed that Tchouameni will add 'physique and an important package' to Carlo Ancelotti's side as he is a hybrid between defensive midfielder Casemiro and central midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Hererra said, as per Cope:

"Tchouameni is a hybrid between Casemiro and the other two [Kroos and Modric]. He is going to give Real Madrid a physique and an important package."

Aurelien Tchouameni is seen as the future of Real Madrid's midfield alongside his international teammate Eduardo Camavinga and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde. The trio is considered a long-term replacement for the triad of Casemiro, Modric, and Kroos, who are in their thirties and approaching the latter stages of their careers.

MEAAD TV 📺 @afonofe3 Eduardo Camavinga - 19 years old

Rodrygo - 21 years old

Vinicius Jr. - 21 years older

Aurélien Tchouaméni - 22 years old

Federico Valverde - 23 years old

Eder Militão - 24 years old



Real Madrid could look to sign forward before summer transfer window closes

Los Blancos will be wary of the threat Barcelona could pose next season. The Catalan giants enjoyed a resurgence during the second half of the campaign and finished second on the La Liga table.

Xavi Hernandez's side have also added top-quality players to their squad this summer, including Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. The Blaugrana have also acquired Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United.

Los Blancos have significantly bolstered their defence and midfield this summer by signing German centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer and central midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The club have parted ways with Gareth Bale and Isco and could attempt to sign a world-class forward to strengthen their attack before the close of the transfer window.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list. #HalaMadrid Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list. 🚨Real Madrid have added Sociedad's 22-year-old striker Alexander Isak to their short transfer list.⚪#HalaMadrid https://t.co/NxRTGhk9ul

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos are interested in signing Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. The Sweden international could provide adequate cover and competition to veteran striker Karim Benzema.

