"I could 100% see them pulling it off" - Dean Jones says Chelsea could complete signing of 25-year-old superstar whom Thomas Tuchel 'loves'

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Chelsea could seal Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's signature this summer.

Dembele's current contract at the Nou Camp is set to expire at the end of this month. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta recently confirmed (as quoted by The Sun) that the 25-year-old is yet to accept their latest contract offer. As things stand, Dembele is set to become a free agent.

Jones believes the Frenchman looks "more and more likely" to leave Barcelona this summer after five years at the club. He added that he could see Chelsea signing him this summer and told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ousmane Dembele, I could 100% see them pulling it off. I think that if he does leave Barcelona, which is looking more and more likely, then I think he’ll go to Chelsea because Tuchel loves him.”

Dembele notably drew the attention of top clubs around the world while playing under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. The winger scored 10 goals and recorded 21 assists in 49 matches across all competitions during the 2016-17 season.

Dortmund notably lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy during that campaign, with Dembele scoring in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele has struggled at Barcelona

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea enquired about Dembele on deadline day of the winter transfer window earlier this year. The report suggested that the 'lack of time, plus financial obstacles' led to the deal not going through.

They now seem to have renewed their interest in bringing the French international to Stamford Bridge once again this summer. If the Blues manage to pull the deal off, they will get a pacy and ambipedal winger with immense talent and potential.

However, Tuchel's side will be wary of Dembele's injury record. He has spent plenty of time on the sidelines since arriving at Barcelona back in 2017 on a deal worth nearly £135.5 million (as per the BBC).

Dembele did, however, enjoy a fairly injury-free 2021-22 campaign. He also showcased his potential as a result, racking up 13 assists in just 21 La Liga matches to end the season as the league's best playmaker.

Most assists by Ousmane Dembele in a league season:

🥇 Barcelona (2021/22) - 13

🥈 Borussia Dortmund (2016/17) - 12

His manager that season? Thomas Tuchel 🧙‍♂️

Overall, Dembele has made 149 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana, scoring 32 goals and laying out 34 assists. He has two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and a Spanish Super Cup during his time at the Nou Camp.

