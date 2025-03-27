“I had 3 months of insomnia after the save against Kolo Muani” - Emi Martinez opens up on after-effect of World Cup-winning save for Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he had insomnia after his heroic save off Randal Kolo Muani in the 2022 World Cup final against France. He admitted that it wasn't a moment he wanted to relive, as the goal would have seen them lose the final.

Ad

Speaking to bplay, Martinez said that everyone praised him for the save against Kolo Muani in the final seconds of extra time. However, it's not an experience he wants to relive (as per Roy Nemer):

"I had 3 months of insomnia after the save against Kolo Muani. Everyone says: 'Oh, that's good. Yes, but what if it went in? I don't want to repeat it."

Ad

Trending

Speaking to L'Equipe in 2023, Martinez said that the final was the story of his life, as Argentina were doing well but had to suffer to win (via GOAL):

"The final against France? For 75 minutes, this is the best match we have played with this team. And the beauty of football is that in just 10 minutes everything can change. But this match made me a better goalkeeper. Suffering to win is the story of my life."

Ad

Argentina led 2-0 in the final before late goals from Kylian Mbappe made it 2-2 and forced extra time. The South American side regained the lead once again through Lionel Messi, but Mbappe scored once again to take the game to a shootout.

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez praised France for World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez has always spoken highly of France for their effort in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He said that they battled until the very end and that the rivalry was only on the pitch, telling TMC (via GOAL):

Ad

“Seriously, it was just a football match. Honestly, I love France. I've come here plenty of times on vacation. I love the French. I shared a room with two French players from Aston Villa. And as I said before, Arsenal had lots of great players. Arsene Wenger is a legend, and he now works for FIFA. It was good to see him again.

Ad

“Frankly, they did the impossible to try to win the World Cup. They won the Nations League last time (in 2021). They have reached the final, and a great future awaits them.”

After the World Cup win, Argentina retained their Copa America title in 2024, with Martinez playing a key role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.