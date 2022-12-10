“I do this for 45 million people” – Emi Martinez acknowledges Argentina ‘passion’ after penalty shootout heroics in FIFA World Cup QF

Emiliano Martinez acknowledged the passion of Argentina fans after his country's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final win against the Netherlands on 9 December.

Albiceleste took the lead through Nahuel Molina, who was played through on goal by a sublime Lionel Messi pass in the 35th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker scored from 12 yards out 17 minutes from time to hand his team a two-goal advantage.

Argentina nearly threw the game away after two late goals from substitute Wout Weghorst sent the game into extra time and eventually, a penalty shootout. The Oranje got off to the worst possible start, with Martinez saving Virgil van Dijk's penalty.

Messi scored from the spot before the Aston Villa goalkeeper saved Steven Berghuis' spot-kick. Enzo Fernandez's penalty miss complicated the equation, but Lautaro Martinez dispatched his kick to ensure a 4-3 win for Argentina in the shootouts.

The psychological advantage Martinez handed his teammates after saving two consecutive penalty kicks was vital to their win. Speaking after the full-time whistle, he said (h/t @Argentina on Twitter):

"The first thing that comes to mind is emotion. I do this for 45 million people. Giving people joy like this is the greatest thing at the moment. We are in the semifinal because we have passion and heart. We are excited, just like the people."

Martinez is no stranger to pulling off miracles for his team when the match is to be decided by spot-kicks. Another glaring example of this came last year in the 2021 Copa America semi-final, where Albiceleste beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties.

Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 13 December after the European nation's win against Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Argentina midfielder gives verdict on FIFA World Cup QF win against the Netherlands

Rodrigo De Paul would have been extra relieved to see his team beat the Netherlands at the end of the day.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder, along with German Pazzella, combined to commit a costly foul which led to Holland's equalizer in stoppage time. Apart from that, he was a solid presence at the heart of manager Lionel Scaloni's midfield.

Speaking after the game, the Argentine midfielder said, via the aforementioned source:

"I respond on the pitch, that's where things work out best for me. I'm excited because I work hard to make these things happen. Playing in a World Cup semifinal is not something every day."

