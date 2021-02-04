I would not be able to sleep peacefully with debt the size of Barcelona's: Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed his shock over the size of Barcelona's debt that was recently leaked online.

The Blaugrana reportedly face a massive financial crisis following the departure of club president Josep Bartomeu, and the problems have been linked to the wages paid to a packed dressing room.

The scale of Barcelona's debt being linked to the Messi contract by some, of course.https://t.co/Gy7PP6KDwE — AS English (@English_AS) January 31, 2021

Rummenigge has weighed in on the matter, revealing to Sky Germany that he was shocked after learning about the size of the Catalan club's debt in recent times.

"I read about Barcelona’s debts while having breakfast. I almost suffocated. If Bayern had such debts, I would not be able to sleep peacefully. But I deeply regret that clubs can borrow in this way."

Rummenigge on Barcelona and other struggling clubs financially: "If FC Bayern had a similarly high amount of debt, I wouldn't be able to sleep at night" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 1, 2021

Rummenigge also revealed that Bayern Munich are doing their best to maintain "exemplary" standards in terms of both economic stability and results on the pitch. He said:

"We at Bayern are trying to be exemplary, especially if we take into account what is happening in Barcelona, or Italy where salaries are no longer paid. Here we strive for sporting success on the one hand and economic stability on the other."

Barcelona are said to be spending 85% of their earnings on player wages and are reportedly paying eight players a larger wage than the highest earner at Real Madrid.

Do not know if Barcelona players charge too much: Manager Ronald Koeman

Advertisement

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have reportedly taken a massive financial hit during the COVID-19 crisis. As per Goal, the Catalan giants are said to have a short-term debt amounting to nearly €730 million - a sharp rise of about €225 million from the 2018-19 season.

Given their recent run of results on the pitch, the wage structure at the club has come under considerable scrutiny.

Manager Ronald Koeman has, however, revealed that he is unsure whether the players in his dressing room are on higher wages than they should be. He said:

"Barca suffers a lot because of the COVID and it influences the economic situation of the club to play without fans and also because of the fall in tourism."

"I see the players involved in work and who are not worried about this issue I do not know if the players charge too much, the club offers contracts and the players accept them. We have all helped the club by lowering the salary. I do not know if it is true if they have charged and I cannot answer."