"We are very pleased" - Pochettino sheds light on Lionel Messi's fitness and PSG superstar's relationship with Kylian Mbappe 

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe enjoy a strong relationship on and off the pitch.

Speaking ahead of PSG's Coupe de France clash against Nice on Monday, Pochettino was asked about the chemistry between Messi and Mbappe. He explained:

"Relations between players are down to feelings and footballing talent as well as time. In the last few weeks in training, we have seen that the connection exists between two top footballers. It is a matter of them playing together and is taking time for their talent to shine. They are 2 wonderful players who can achieve great things."

The PSG boss also revealed that Lionel Messi is likely to start the game against Nice. The forward missed Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia as he was still returning to full fitness after being out for almost a month due to COVID-19. Pochettino said:

"We are very pleased with how Leo Messi has been performing in training this week after being out with COVID-19. He played over half an hour last week and I think he is fit to start the game tomorrow."

Lionel Messi made his return to action in the Ligue 1 game against Reims last week. The Argentine started the game on the bench but came on in the second-half for a 30 minute cameo.

The forward has had a disappointing season so far by his standards. Lionel Messi has only managed to score six goals and provide five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season. PSG will hope that the Argentine can return to his usual dominant self during the second half of the campaign.

Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup but PSG still have some injury concerns ahead of Monday's clash

PSG provided an injury update ahead of their clash against Nice. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos scored his first league goal for the club against Reims last weekend but has picked up a muscle injury during training. Meanwhile, both Neymar and Giorginio Wijnaldum are still recovering from their injuries and are unavailable for the game. The club put out an official statement on their website which read:

"Sergio Ramos has to rest for a low-grade muscle injury in his right calf that occurred on Thursday during training and will be reassessed in the middle of the week.

"Neymar Jr, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with ligament damage, has completed a first cycle of running and will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the rest of his schedule."

"Georginio Wijnaldum, who is recovering from a left ankle sprain with partial damage to the medial collateral ligament, is continuing his individual programme with a view to returning to the squad at the end of the week."

