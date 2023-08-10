"I absolutely do not get it" - Pundit calls out Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's decision to sign 27-year-old star

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is bemused with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's decision to sign 27-year-old Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

As reported by The Metro, the Gunners have agreed a £30 million deal for Raya, which includes an initial £3 million season-long loan spell. Arsenal will have the option to make the Spaniard's stay permanent for £27 million next year.

Raya's arrival is expected to provide competition to current No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale, with Matt Turner set to move to Nottingham Forest. However, five-time Premier League winner Schmeichel, reckons the competition for the No. 1 spot could affect the dressing room atmosphere.

The former goalkeeper told BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Metro) that goalkeeping is a unique position that requires stability:

"I absolutely do not get it. I cannot understand how a manager can come to the conclusion that it’s a great thing to have competition for the number one shirt. A goalkeeper’s position is very reactive. You cannot create anything on your own. You have to wait for things to happen."

Schmeichel continued:

"You’re now asking your goalkeeper to prove you’re better than the other one. That means you now have to go and do stuff, and you don’t want that. It’s the one position on the pitch where you just want steady. When you have a competition situation, he also plays that game for himself and for that position, and I don’t get it."

He further added:

"What you do is you put a lot of insecurity into the two of them. At the same time, having two challenging for number one, you’re also creating potentially a bad atmosphere in the dressing room because it’s a straight up competition between two guys who will either start or not play."

The Dane concluded that each goalkeeper would require the manager's full support and not get the boot for a mistake:

"They need to know if it goes wrong, which it does now and again, everyone makes a mistake and everyone costs a goal, that the manager says, ‘that’s alright, mate, you’re still my number one’. You need to have that confidence. If you don’t, you cannot perform 100 per cent for the team."

Ramsdale has kept 29 shutouts in 88 games across competitions for Arsenal, while Raya arrives with a record of 54 clean sheets in 161 games for Brentford.

When do Arsenal begin their 2023-24 Premier League season?

Arsenal open their league campaign this weekend.

Arsenal opened their 2023-24 season by beating Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6). They begin their new Premier League season at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12).

The Gunners have splashed over €200 million, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and now Raya. After finishing a creditable second last season, they will hope to go one step better this campaign.

Champions Manchester City are gunning for an unprecedented fourth consecutive league title, something Arteta and Co. will hope to thwart.