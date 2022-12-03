"I absolutely love him" - Chelsea legend Joe Cole heaps praise on Arsenal star at FIFA World Cup

Gabriel Martinelli has had limited playing time in the FIFA World Cup, but Chelsea legend Joe Cole believes the Arsenal attacker will star for Brazil in the years to come.

Martinelli has been integral to Arsenal's Premier League title push so far this season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 top-flight appearances for the Gunners, who sit atop the table.

The attacker's performances for the north London giants saw him earn a place in Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he has had just 93 minutes of playing time across three matches in Qatar so far.

Martinelli, though, will be an important part of Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cups, according to Cole. The Chelsea great, who is an admirer of the Arsenal attacker's personality, believes the player does not get fazed by big occasions. He said on ITV [via HITC]:

“I absolutely love him [Martinelli]. I think we are going to see him for many, many World Cups fo Brazil. The main thing for me is I love his personality. He won’t be overawed, he won’t be nervous, he will go out there and play."

Cole's comments on Martinelli came just before the player made his first start for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (3 December). The 21-year-old was one of the standout players for Selecao as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

The result did not amount to anything for either side as Brazil progressed into the Round of 16 as group winners, while Cameroon crashed out. It now remains to be seen if Martinelli can help his side to glory in Qatar.

Arsenal have a 16-point lead over Chelsea in the league

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will draw to a close in Qatar midway through December, with the final scheduled to take place on the 18th. Attention will then quickly turn toward club football, which has been paused for the tournament.

Arsenal will be determined to navigate the second half of the season as they have done so far. They are currently placed at the top of the table with 37 points, having won 12, drawn one, and lost one of their 14 games.

The Gunners boast a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City, who sit second in the table. Martinelli's side are also 16 points ahead of Cole's previous employers, Chelsea.

