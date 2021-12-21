"I absolutely love him" - Jamie Carragher claims former Liverpool man has 'moved a level above Kane'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and has claimed the 27-year-old has 'moved a level above' Tottenham hitman Harry Kane.

Raheem Sterling endured a difficult 2020-21 season with Manchester City, as he scored just fourteen goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for the club. The winger, however, was one of England's standout performers at Euro 2020 last summer, scoring three goals for Gareth Southgate's side.

Sterling has grown from strength to strength in recent months, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. The winger has scored six goals in his last nine appearances for Manchester City. Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on the former Liverpool star and has claimed Sterling is England's best attacker.

"I absolutely love him. I think he is fantastic. I saw a stat that only Messi and Aguero have scored more goals for Pep Guardiola than Raheem Sterling. That shows one, obviously the goal record, but also he doesn't get injured," Carragher told Sky Sports News as per Manchester Evening News.

"That's what I love about him. For me, he's England's best attacker and has moved a level above Kane by what he did in the summer," he added.

Jamie Carragher and Raheem Sterling spent two years together at Liverpool before Carragher announced his retirement from football after the 2012-13 season. Sterling spent four seasons with Liverpool, during which he scored 23 goals in 129 appearances for the club, and developed into one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

Sterling secured a £44 million move to Manchester City in the summer of 2015. He has helped the club win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four EFL Cups during his time with the club.

Raheem Sterling's performances have helped Manchester City climb to the top of the Premier League table. They are currently three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City and Liverpool seem to be in a two-horse race for the Premier League title

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the most consistent teams in the Premier League this season. The Premier League giants have managed to maintain their high levels of performance. They have overcome the current issues faced by English clubs due to the COVID-19 pandemic due the strength in depth they possess within their squads.

Chelsea have won just two of their last six games in the Premier League. Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Timo Werner tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Blues are also facing an injury crisis in midfield as Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been ruled out of action due to injury.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have endured a difficult first-half of the season. The Red Devils are currently going through a transition phase under the management of Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool and Manchester City are therefore seemingly in a two-horse race for the Premier League title this season.

