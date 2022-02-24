"I can't accept to keep losing, I'm sorry" - Antonio Conte laments Tottenham's shortcomings after Burnley setback

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte recently hit out at his team's poor performances in the last few games and added that losing isn't acceptable for him. Speaking to the press after losing 1-0 against Burnley in the Premier League, Conte shockingly stated that he is not good enough to improve his club's situation.

The defeat against Burnley was Spurs' fourth in their last five games. After the match, Conte made it clear that he cannot accept to keep losing and added that the club has to make a self-assessment. Conte said:

"I need to talk to the club. Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can't accept to keep losing. I'm sorry. Here, coaches change but players are always the same... but results don't change."

The Italian went on to admit that he isn't good enough to improve Spurs' current situation.

"I'm open for every decision because I want to help Tottenham. I'm too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, just saying: ok, my salary is good. I've ambition. I’m not so good to improve the situation here."

Antonio Conte's recent post-match meltdown is the talk of the town right now. The Italian might have indicated that may not continue as Tottenham's manager next season. Reports have suggested that Conte's meltdown was due to the fact that he wasn't able to sign the players that he wanted during the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Could Antonio quit his role at Tottenham?

After securing a massive win over table-toppers Manchester City, Spurs traveled to Turf Moor to face Burnley. Many expected Spurs to win the match as Burnley were a team that are in the bottom half of the table. However, Spurs let three points slip as Burney defeated them 1-0.

Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport @OssieAdan Daniel Levy & the Spurs hierarchy are at fault for the current mess, there’s obviously no doubt about that. The only point I’m trying to make is Conte does also have to take some responsibility for some of his team’s performances of late. @OssieAdan Daniel Levy & the Spurs hierarchy are at fault for the current mess, there’s obviously no doubt about that. The only point I’m trying to make is Conte does also have to take some responsibility for some of his team’s performances of late.

Spurs sold four players during the January transfer window but were only able to sign two players during the transfer window. Conte recently admitted that the club weakened the squad by signing only two players in January.

The situation at Tottenham is really bad and there could be crisis talks between Spurs owner Daniel Levy and Antonio Conte in the coming days.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar