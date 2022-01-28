“He can help them with creating a new era” – Bastian Schweinsteiger explains what makes Ralf Rangnick the right coach for Manchester United

Ever since Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick there have been different sets of opinions on his style of management. The latest to speak on the Red Devils boss is German legend and former United player Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The German was a guest on the UTD Podcast and spoke to hosts Sam Wood and Helen Evans on Ralf Rangnick.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is positive the German boss will prove to be a good appointment for Manchester United. He has known Rangnick since his time in the Bundesliga and was particularly impressed with him after his work with Red Bull Salzburg. He said:

"Yes, I actually know him quite well as a coach from Stuttgart and Schalke, but especially, when he was working as a coach for Red Bull Leipzig. He was doing some great things like how he works, how he sees the game, how he sees the club."

The player added:

"He really can help Man United with creating a new era, with not only the game on the field but also for the whole club. That’s what is needed at the moment and that’s why I think he is the right person."

Schweinsteiger had a short stint with the club after moving to Manchester in 2015. The player left in 2017 as a free agent after making just 35 appearances for the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick's success in the rebuild is yet to be assessed at Old Trafford. After joining United, he employed a 4-2-2-2 system that he eventually had to ditch. Rangnick appears to be a quick learner and has prioritized the players and the club so far instead of dictating his footballing philosophy forcefully.

Schweinsteiger believes Manchester United youth players will benefit under Rangnick

Schweinsteiger also highlighted the importance of academy players at any club that wants to challenge for major honours. The 2014 World Cup winner thinks that rather than incoming players there should be more excitement and importance around those rising through the ranks. He said:

“I don’t know but I think it should be in a club more often the case that you have those youth players get into the first team. What we had also in Munich, was the feeling that the players who were bought were more attractive. It should be the other way round, like it was at Barcelona."

Barcelona's La Masia academy is one of the most popular football academies in Europe. They have produced world-class talents for decades and Schweinsteiger thinks that such a model should be promoted and followed more.

The German is positive that with Rangnick at Manchester United, the club will get more out of their academy players. He said:

“They had these players coming up from the youth [team], like [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi and all those players. They were appreciating and helping those players. The supporters have a better connection to those players who come out of the youth team. I think Ralf Rangnick has that eye for the youth players at United and that’s important.”

It is worth noting that the new Manchester United boss handed debuts to academy players in the Champions League back in December. Youngster Anthony Elanga started the game and played full 90 minutes against the Young Boys while others came on from the bench.

academyarena Utd @academyarenaUTD Anthony Elanga has been nominated for #mufc ’s Player of the Month Award for January. Anthony Elanga has been nominated for #mufc’s Player of the Month Award for January. https://t.co/t5OOJZ5Ukr

The Swedish player has become an important player under Rangnick and has also started games in the Premier League. Manchester United fans will know that with Rangnick at the club, their academy prospects will develop faster.

