"I was actually a little bit shocked" - Newcastle United star claims Liverpool made a transfer mistake in the summer

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has claimed that Liverpool are currently suffering the consequences of offloading star forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Mane, 30, joined the Bundesliga champions in a deal worth up to £35.1 million in June this year after ending his six-year stint at Anfield. He registered 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games across all competitions for the Reds, helping his former club lift six trophies.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp this season. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with just 16 points from 12 games, five points above the relegation zone.

Speaking on BBC's The Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson asserted that he was left surprised by the Reds' decision to part ways with the Senegal international earlier this year. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"When I saw Liverpool were selling Mane in the summer, I was actually a little bit shocked. Out of the front three, he wouldn't have been my choice of who I would have sold at that moment in time."

Wilson, who has 67 Premier League goals in 179 matches to his name so far, stated that the Reds are currently paying the price for failing to retain the services of Mane. He added:

"When you play against Liverpool, he's the one – if he is on it – who you think can destroy you single-handedly. That is probably the missing piece of the jigsaw at the minute."

The Newcastle striker also claimed that Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for £64 million in June this year, is still in a period of transition at Anfield. He said:

"When you are changing from players like Mane to [Darwin] Nunez, they might not have had Klopp for that period of time yet where you know what is expected of you."

Mane has opened his Allianz Arena chapter on a positive note, scoring 11 goals and contributing three assists in 21 games this season.

Liverpool set to hand contract extension to Roberto Firmino later this year

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to hold contract talks with star forward Roberto Firmino during the upcoming mid-season break. However, the club's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, are expected to offer him a deal worth less than his current £180,000-a-week wages.

Klopp, on the other hand, is said to be a huge admirer of the former Figueirense man. He is of the opinion that the player will still have a considerable role in his squad in the upcoming seasons.

Firmino, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has netted 106 goals and laid out 76 assists in 345 overall appearances for the Reds.

