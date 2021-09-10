“I actually think it may have a negative impact on Manchester United” – Jamie Carragher on Cristiano Ronaldo return

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus last month, much to the delight of the English giant's fans. However, former Liverpool defender Jammie Carragher thinks the return of the Portuguese could have a negative effect on the club.

"I've never seen so many ex-Manchester United players almost looking love-struck by the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo so it's a huge moment for them," Carragher opined.

"He is one of the greatest players of all time, no doubt, but I think it may have a negative effect on Manchester United," he added.

However, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel disagrees with the former Liverpool star, hailing Cristiano Ronaldo as a marquee signing for the club.

The retired Danish keeper said:

"There's a word that you said: 'I think it will have. "I think you should say, 'I hope there is a negative effect'. It's a big, big difference. I don't think there is a negative effect in that signing."

"I think it's a marquee signing. It's one of the best signings the club has made in 10 years, and it's something we as fans, we've been hoping for something of this caliber," said Schmeichel.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus this summer in a deal worth €15 million + €5 million in add-ons. The Portuguese has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils and is expected to remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for second Manchester United debut

After sealing a record-breaking return to Manchester United last month, Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for his second debut for the Red Devils. He is expected to make his first appearance for the club this season when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men clash with Newcastle United tomorrow.

The Portuguese is expected to take a leading role in Manchester United's attack as they aim to overthrow local rivals Manchester City from the Premier League throne this season.

The Red Devils currently occupy third position in the table, with seven points from three games so far. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, it remains to be seen if they can go all the way in the English top flight this season.

