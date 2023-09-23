"I actually think that’s a great idea" - Stan Collymore tells Chelsea star to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has urged Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk to leave the club in January on loan. The Englishman believes the Ukrainian winger will greatly benefit from the experience and can return to the West London outfit and establish his place in the starting XI.

Collymore told Caught Offside:

"There have been some reports that a January loan move for Mykhailo Mudryk could be on the cards. I actually think that’s a great idea. Let’s not forget, this is a young player who played just 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk before Chelsea signed him for nearly £90 million."

The former Liverpool striker believes Mudryk has failed to live up to his price tag and lacks the necessary experience to be a regular starter for the Blues. He added:

“Some players can live up to the hype, others can’t, and so far, Mudryk has massively failed. He can still fulfil his potential – he’s only 22 years old but he has to rack up more games before Chelsea can expect him to be their first-choice left winger. He is simply too inexperienced.”

Chelsea signed Mudryk from FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2023 January transfer window for £88.5 million. The Ukraine international is yet to impress at Stamford Bridge since his arrival, recording two assists and no goals in 15 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger has not gotten on the scoresheet for the Blues this season as well, after registering four league appearances. Reports suggest that the West London outfit are ready to sanction a loan move for Mudryk in January after his poor start to life at Stamford Bridge (via 90min).

"He still needs to learn" - Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea star 'needs time' to adapt to the Premier League

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that Mudryk needs to be given time to adapt and improve at the club. The Argentine boss claimed the Ukrainian winger needs to learn to adjust to the speed of the Premier League.

Pochettino told Sky Sports:

"He is improving. He still needs to learn; the Premier League is very fast, the speed of the game is so fast. I think it's about understanding the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team."

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss added:

"We need to give the time and to give the tools for him to improve during the season."

While Mudryk has come under criticism for his struggles ever since his big-money move to Chelsea, it could be argued that the Ukrainian winger has joined a struggling club overall.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, and their woes have continued this season as well. The West London outfit are currently 14th in the league standings after two losses, two draws and one win this term.