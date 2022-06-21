“I could actually understand it more if it had been Real Madrid or Barcelona” – Ally McCoist questions Mane over Liverpool transfer decision

Scottish football legend Ally McCoist has questioned Sadio Mane's decision to leave Liverpool in favour of joining Bayern Munich.

BBC Sport have reported that the two clubs have agreed a deal worth £35.1 million for the Senegalese superstar. The 30-year-old has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side ever since his arrival at Liverpool from Southampton in 2016.

Potential “package”, €41m. All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side.Medical checks on Tuesday.Presentation on Wednesday.€32m final fee plus add-ons.Potential “package”, €41m. All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side. 🔴🔒 #FCBayern▪️ Medical checks on Tuesday.▪️ Presentation on Wednesday.▪️ €32m final fee plus add-ons.▪️ Potential “package”, €41m. https://t.co/JJ18fR3dDx

Mane netted 120 times in 269 appearances, providing 48 assists and has won every major honour available to him at Liverpool since joining. However, with only one year left on his deal at the Merseyside giants, he clearly feels it is time to become the main man at another one of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, Mane's decision has left McCoist baffled, with the Rangers icon labelling the winger's decision to move to the Bundesliga champions as "strange."

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the pundit claimed:

“Is it because he wants to play in another country? Possibly. Is he going to a better league? No. Is he going to a more competitive league? No. Is he going to a better team? No. I find it very strange."

McCoist further added:

“The only thing I can see is the lure, the size of the club, Bayern Munich, is that something he’s always wanted to do? I could actually understand it more if it had been Real Madrid or Barcelona. I could understand that a little bit more, because of maybe the lure of one of those club’s, particularly Real Madrid.”

Ally McCoist finds it ‘strange’ to see Sadio Mane leave 🤨 “Why is Mane doing it?”“Is he going to a better league? No. Is he going to a more competitive league? No. Is he going to join a better team? No.”🤔 “I find it very strange!”Ally McCoist finds it ‘strange’ to see Sadio Mane leave #LFC to join #BayernMunich 🤨 “Why is Mane doing it?”🔥 “Is he going to a better league? No. Is he going to a more competitive league? No. Is he going to join a better team? No.” 🤔 “I find it very strange!”Ally McCoist finds it ‘strange’ to see Sadio Mane leave #LFC to join #BayernMunich 🔴 https://t.co/BIoxwfyxYZ

Former Liverpool forward believes Mane will "coast" at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer (via SPORT). Hence, Mane could be set to become the Bavarian's main man next season.

However, former Red Dean Saunders has questioned whether Mane will face much competition in a league which Bayern have won 10 times in a row.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Saunders claimed:

“Nothing against the club, it’s a great club, but the league is nowhere near a challenge for Mane. He’ll get goals. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league. It’s not a challenge."

He added:

"He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he’ll play for Bayern in third gear and he’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer. At the end of his career, if he said to you ‘come and look at my trophy cabinet’, the German league winners medal will be right at the back.”

