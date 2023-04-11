“I admire what he does” – Nemanja Vidic’s old quotes on Van Dijk resurface amid Twitter storm after Jamie Carragher claim

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic's old comments on Virgil van Dijk have resurfaced after Jamie Carragher claimed the Dutchman is a better defender than the former.

Vidic joined Manchester United in the 2006 January transfer window and went on to spend a little over seven seasons at the club. During that time, he won five Premier League titles, a Champions League and three League Cups, and was named the Premier League's Player of the Year twice.

The Serbian was quizzed about Van Dijk in 2019 while the Liverpool defender was busy leading his side to their first-ever Premier League title.

“He is definitely one of the best defenders in the world. He has shown that week-in week-out, he had a top season last year. Obviously this season as well, they [Liverpool] are competing for all the trophies, so what he has to do is maintain his form, keep his feet on the ground and deliver again. I admire what he does, he’s a top player,” Vidic said (via Express).

Van Dijk has so far won the Premier League and Champions League once each in almost five seasons with the Reds. He was named the English's top flight's Player of the Season in 2018/19.

What Jamie Carragher said about Van Dijk and Vidic

In a series of tweets, Jamie Carragher defended Van Dijk following his disappointing outing in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. What got everyone talking was when he compared the Dutchman to Vidic and claimed he was better than the former Manchester United defender.

"VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?

"Rio & JT had poor seasons in their career like all players, VVD is having one now. No CB in the PL era has ever had VVD’s impact on a team," he tweeted.

Carragher went on to add:

"Never mind the best CB in the league, he’s been the best player in the league along with KDB for four years before this one.

"We have never spoken about about other CB’s being the best player before, that shows the level he was at."

The former Liverpool defender didn't stop there and also tweeted:

"If you or anyone thinks Vidic is better than VVD you’re not watching the same game! He’s miles better!!"

