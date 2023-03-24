“I admire him” – Georgina Rodriguez opens up on what Cristiano Ronaldo told her after losing baby son

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, has revealed what the Portuguese icon told her after the couple lost their baby boy during childbirth last year.

2022 was a significantly challenging year for Ronaldo and his family for different reasons. He left Manchester United by mutual consent in November and then saw his influence in the Portugal national team diminish during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the biggest adversity came for the forward in April when he lost his son during childbirth. He and his girlfriend Georgina were expecting a pair of twins at the time, but only the baby girl survived.

The sales assistant-turned-model has now lifted the lid on how the couple dealt with the setback. She revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo offered to put his career aside to be with her and their children during the period. The Argentinian said on the second season of her Netflix show I am Georgina:

“Cristiano is my best friend and I admire him, especially this year [2022; ed.]. Despite losing Angel, he played for Manchester, he played for Portugal. At first he asked me, 'Do you need me at home with the kids?', but I told him, 'No, we're OK'."

Georgina Rodriguez added that she was proud to see Cristiano Ronaldo continue to give his all to both his club and nation despite their sorrow, saying:

“I watched from home how committed he was and how he kept going and I said to myself, 'You have to keep going for the kids and for Cristiano'. Ultimately, everything is a lesson.”

Ronaldo has five children, of which two were carried by Georgina. The identities of the mothers of the other three kids are not known to the public.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez views 2022 as hardest year of her life

Georgina Rodriguez previously opened up on losing her baby boy in an interview with Elle Spain in December last year. She admitted that what was meant to be the happiest moment of her life became the saddest after the incident, saying:

"This year has been the most complicated of my life, the happiest moment became both the saddest. It is something that will accompany me for life and that we will not be able to forget."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been through thick and thin with Georgina since first meeting her in 2016. Although the pair are yet to tie the knot, they currently live a happy life together in Saudi Arabia, where the 38-year-old plays for Al-Nassr.

