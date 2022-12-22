"This year has been the most complicated of my life" - Georgina Rodriguez opens up on death of her and Cristiano Ronaldo’s baby

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has lifted the lid on the tragic loss of the couple's baby son this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best footballers of all time, having won the Ballon d'Or five times. However, things have not gone according to plan for him in recent months.

The 37-year-old had his contract with Manchester United terminated after he fell out with the club. He was then relegated to the bench for Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout matches before being eliminated.

However, perhaps the biggest setback for Ronaldo came in April when he was expecting a pair of twins with Georgina. Unfortunately, for the couple, the baby boy died during birth, while the twin girl survived.

The Portuguese icon then took to social media to share the news of his baby son's tragic passing. He described the loss as the 'greatest pain' that any parent can feel. He wrote:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Georgina has now opened up on how her son's loss has made this year the hardest of her life. She explained that the tragedy will stay with the couple forever. She told Elle Spain [via The Sun]:

"This year has been the most complicated of my life, the happiest moment became both the saddest. It is something that will accompany me for life and that we will not be able to forget."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had six children, including the baby twin that passed away during birth in April. He is also the father of Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana, and baby Bella.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club

Apart from the challenges in his personal life, Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a tough spell as a footballer. He is currently without a club after Manchester United terminated his contract last month.

The former Real Madrid superstar believes he has the ability to continue playing European football. However, he has found it difficult to field offers from Champions League clubs so far.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are the only side to have shown serious interest in Cristiano Ronaldo as things stand. While he has denied claims of a move to the Middle East, they reportedly expect the player to join them by the end of the year.

