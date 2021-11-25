“I adored these guys” – Ian Wright names two players he would have loved to play with at Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright recently claimed on the Wrighty’s House Podcast that he would have loved to play with former Arsenal stars Robert Pires and Cesc Fabregas.

Ian Wright signed for Arsenal in September 1991 for a then club-record fee of £2.5m. He spent seven seasons at the club, scoring 185 goals in 288 appearances across all competitions. The former England striker left the club as Arsenal’s top-scorer, a record that was broken by a certain Thierry Henry back in 2005.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro Ian Wright after winning the Premier League with Arsenal in 1998. Ian Wright after winning the Premier League with Arsenal in 1998. https://t.co/Da3zOY20zW

Considered to be one of the greatest players to ever play for Arsenal, Ian Wright won two FA cups and a Premier League title during his seven seasons in London.

On the podcast, Wright outlined that he was lucky enough to play alongside Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp but would have loved to play with Fabregas and Pires as well:

"There are two players I’d have loved to have played with at Arsenal, obviously I was lucky enough to play with Dennis (Bergkamp), but that would have been Cesc Fabregas and Pires. I adore these guys man, I adore these guys. Robert Pires and Cesc Fabregas, Cesc Fabregas is one of the best I’ve ever seen."

Ian Wright backs Mikel Arteta as Arsenal look to have turned a corner

Despite Arsenal having been trounced by both Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks, the club are in much better shape compared to the start of the season. A disastrous run of three losses to start the Premier League season was followed by an eight-game unbeaten run that was hampered by Liverpool last weekend.

Club captain Aubameyang has recently found form while Emile Smith-Rowe looks set to establish himself as a top attacking midfielder in the coming years. Arsenal’s new signings have settled in nicely while Gabriel has proved to be the defensive leader the team desperately needed.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Mikel Arteta says he wants to bring Arsene Wenger back to Arsenal in some capacity and has already spoken to him about a potential return. Mikel Arteta says he wants to bring Arsene Wenger back to Arsenal in some capacity and has already spoken to him about a potential return. https://t.co/KOJDPR5Ntz

With Bukayo Saka already an established English international, Smith-Rowe will be hoping to follow suit in time for the upcoming World Cup. Martin Odegaard has not started the season in the best of form but can be expected to improve over time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless, Mikel Arteta’s young team is still some way away from challenging the top teams. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have handed the manager embarrassing defeats in recent weeks. Arsenal were thoroughly outclassed in both games although Granit Xhaka’s 35th minute red card hampered them against the Sky Blues.

Edited by Parimal