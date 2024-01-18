"I would advise him to analyze his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo" - Portugal star urged to take note and follow international teammate's 'mentality'

Atletico Madrid legend Jose Luis Caminero has urged Joao Felix to try and embody the same winning mentality that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo possesses.

Felix has endured a difficult period of his career that has seen him temporarily leave Atleti on two occasions. The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea.

That loan spell was wholly unsuccessful with the 2019 Golden Boy winner managing just four goals in 20 games across competitions. The Blues didn't look to sign the 36-cap Portugal international after that loan concluded.

Felix instead headed to Barcelona on loan this past summer and he's experienced topsy-turvy form with Xavi's side. He's appeared 24 times across competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Caminero feels the young forward's issues stem from his mentality and he's urged him to analyze his Portugal teammate Ronaldo. He said (via Essentially Sports):

"Consistency and someone to tell you the truths about football. I would advise him to analyze his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. That mentality of wanting to be the best every day is what you need and should take note of."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is regarded as one of the hardest-working athletes in the history of the sport. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has constantly worked on bettering himself and this has resulted in monumental success.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has won titles in England, Spain and Italy. He flourished at Real Madrid in La Liga, the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his verdict on Felix's move to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix spent much of last season with Atletico Madrid on the bench.

Expectations were sky-high for Felix when he joined Atletico from Benfica in 2019 for €126 million. That fee makes him the fourth most expensive signing in football history.

Felix headed to the Metropolitano just after winning the Golden Boy award. He'd registered 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 games for Primeira Liga giants Benfica.

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly had high hopes for his fellow countryman at the time. He touched on talk that the tricky winger could replicate his extraordinary feats in La Liga (via Chronicle Live):

"Can he [Felix] repeat my successes in Spain? I believe that a lot because he is an excellent player with a lot of potential who can evolve."

Felix has struggled at Atleti with 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games across competitions. But, that hasn't stopped him from being a prominent member of the Portugal national team alongside Ronaldo.

The Barca loanee has earned 36 caps to date, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. He'll likely be on the plane with Roberto Martinez's men for the European Championships in Germany this summer.