Chelsea fans on social media have reacted to manager Enzo Maresca's decision to name defender Trevoh Chalobah in their starting lineup to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues have invited Wolves to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League clash later today (January 20).

The 25-year-old centre-back has been picked to start alongside Tosin Adarabioyo, with Reece James on the right flank and Marc Cucurella on the left. However, fans are surprised by Chalobah's inclusion. The defender was playing on loan at Crystal Palace for the first half of the season, where he managed 14 appearances.

However, Chelsea recalled him from the loan spell at Selhurst Park to man their backline, following injuries to defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana. Enzo Maresca has thrust him right into the starting lineup, but some fans have questioned this decision on social media with comments like these:

"Why is Chalobah starting immediately," a fan asked.

"Chaloboobies una stay safe i ain’t watching [thumbs up emoji]," another fan mocked.

"Chalobah starting, makes me happy, makes me smile," a fan wrote.

"Chalobah straight into the starting line up good for him and shame on the sporting directors," another fan added.

"This is lowkey the biggest game of Chalobah’s career," a fan claimed.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca discusses Trevoh Chalobah return

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has discussed Trevoh Chalobah's return from his loan spell at Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge. The centre-back was deemed surplus to requirements during the summer transfer window and sent on loan to the Eagles.

However, he has been recalled and is set to play in their upcoming game against Wolves. Explaining the club's decision, Maresca told the press (via the club's official website):

"It was quite an easy process [to recall Chalobah]. We have a few injuries, as you know, so we were looking for a solution and we thought the best solution would be to call back Trev. Firstly, because we know him very well and secondly because we know he can help us. So we went for that solution."

"He knows the house better than me! First of all, he was very happy, I could see his face and I had a chat with him a few days ago and again this morning. You can see he is happy and we are happy that he is here."

Trevoh Chalobah is set to play his first game for Chelsea this season. The Blues currently sit in sixth place after a poor run of five Premier League games without a win, and will look to turn things around against Wolves.

