"I am alive when there is this kind of duel" - Claudio Ranieri urges Watford to show "character and arrogance" against Manchester United

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri has urged the Hornets to show character and arrogance against Manchester United on Saturday. The Italian also explained that going into the match as the underdog makes him feel alive.

Manchester United will lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Manchester City prior to the international break.

Ranieri's side also go into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to Southampton and Arsenal. Watford's only win under the Italian's management came against Everton last month, but they will be hopeful of earning a positive result against Manchester United at home.

Looking ahead to the game, Watford boss Ranieri has urged the Hornets to show character and arrogance against Manchester United. The Italian tactician believes his team have what it takes to do 'something good' against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co.

Ranieri also explained that going into the match against Manchester United as the underdog gives him an extra edge. The former Leicester City boss insisted he is relishing the pressure. He said:

“It will be a very good match between two teams that want to win. We have a lot of respect for Manchester United but the match is in front of our fans and I am very positive, I think we can do something good. I love this kind of pressure, I am alive when there is this kind of duel between the big team and underdog. I want my team to show their character and arrogance.”

While Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City, Ranieri and Co will be looking to cause an upset against the Red Devils on Saturday. The match will also give Tom Cleverley a chance to shine against his former employers.

The pressure is mounting on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have only won three of their last 10 matches across all competitions. The Red Devils have also suffered disappointing defeats to arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City during that period.

As Manchester United continue to struggle to find their form, the pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around. The Norwegian will be hopeful that the Red Devils can return to winning ways against Watford on Saturday.

Following their trip to Vicarage Road this weekend, Manchester United have a string of difficult matches with Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal coming up.

