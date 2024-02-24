"I have been here for almost 5 years" - Barcelona star sends message to fans amid reports on possible summer exit

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sent out a strong message to fans amid rumors that he could be leaving the club in the summer.

According to reports, the Uruguay international has attracted interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Of course, a move to Germany may be tempting, given the Bavarians challenge for the top honors season after season.

Currently, Barca are not enjoying the best of form and are placed third in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, Araujo has seemingly committed his near future to Camp Nou, and told TNT Sports in a recent interview (via Barca Blaugranes):

“No, no, I am very happy here in Barcelona. I am very well, my family is very well, I am very well in Barcelona. I am very happy here, I have been here for almost five years and I show that every time I have to wear this shirt on the field and I will always do so, very happy to be here.”

The centre-back joined Barcelona from Uruguayan outfit Boston River in 2018 and has since established his place as a starter for the Catalan club. This season, Araujo has started 15 of his 18 La Liga appearances, bagging one goal in the process.

Overall, the defender has played 140 matches for the Blaugrana across competitions, scoring eight goals and registering three assists. He has helped Barca win the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup once each.

Xavi discusses Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona ahead of Getafe clash

Manager Xavi and Ronald Araujo on the touchline

Barcelona boss Xavi stressed Ronald Araujo's importance to the Catalan giants ahead of their La Liga meeting with Getafe on Saturday, February 24.

The Spanish coach, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, believes Araujo must remain at Camp Nou. Xavi said during his pre-match press conference (via Forbes):

"For me there's no doubt: he's Barca's present and future. He's already one of the leaders [of the team] and I think he's fundamental for the future of the club."

As Xavi mentioned, Araujo is a key player and started in Barcelona's 1-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg draw against Napoli in midweek.

Expect the centre-back to play a prominent role and start in his side's league clash against 10th-placed Getafe.