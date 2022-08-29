"I almost died because of you!" - Paul Pogba's brother Mathias makes startling revelations through astonishing social media post

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias, took to social media to react to the allegations that he was a key individual involved in the attempted €13 million blackmail of the Juventus midfielder. Via an explosive social media post, Mathias claimed that his brother was trying to use the media to skew the narrative of the incident.

On Saturday (August 27), Mathias posted a video on social media, threatening to make big revelations about his brother, Paul, Kylian Mbappe, and Rafaela Pimenta. The following day, the former Manchester United midfielder’s camp revealed that the player was the subject of a blackmail attempt (via Get Football News France). It is understood that Pogba told the police that his brother was a part of the gang that demanded €13 million from him.

SPORTbible @sportbible French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” towards Paul Pogba.



Apart from childhood friends, one of the alleged gang members is his brother Mathias Pogba. French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” towards Paul Pogba.Apart from childhood friends, one of the alleged gang members is his brother Mathias Pogba. https://t.co/7tHT2o1kXM

Mathias Pogba defended himself from said allegations late on Sunday night, claiming that his brother Paul had finally shown his true face. He said (via Get Football News France):

“Hahahaha, what I expected to happen has happened: my little brother is finally starting to show his true face. Since it was he who started talking, to lie to the police and who brought out the information, you can’t blame me. Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison, I suspected it. Now it’s true, my version of the facts actually happened and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies.

“I’ll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good! It’s not about money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in a hole and you want to play the innocent one. When everything is said people will see that there is no bigger coward, bigger traitor and bigger hypocrite than you on this earth.”

He continued:

“Kylian, now do you understand? I have no negative feeling towards you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the witch-doctor is known! Sorry about this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it’s never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you.”

Paul Pogba was allegedly abducted by hooded men armed with assault rifles

Confiding in the Organized Crime division, Paul Pogba supposedly claimed that he was trapped by childhood friends and two hooded and heavily armed men. The event took place between March 25 and 29, when Pogba came to visit his family in Lagny-Sur-Marne.

SPORTbible @sportbible Paul Pogba claims in a bid to put pressure on him to give in to their €13m blackmail attempts, the gang told him they would leak that the Juventus player asked a witch doctor in his family circle to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé, which Pogba denies. Paul Pogba claims in a bid to put pressure on him to give in to their €13m blackmail attempts, the gang told him they would leak that the Juventus player asked a witch doctor in his family circle to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé, which Pogba denies. https://t.co/57INqcgOrW

He was allegedly dragged to an apartment in Paris, where the abductees asked him to pay €13 million for discreetly protecting him for 13 years. The 29-year-old claimed that he had seen his blackmailers several times, including in July at the Juventus training center, where he allegedly recognized Mathias.

