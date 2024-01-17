"I already feel at home here" - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez opens up on life at the club following his move from Benfica

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has opened up about his life in west London and how he's been received by the club's fans since his arrival. The Argentina international stated that he feels at home with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues signed Fernandez in the January transfer window last year from Benfica for a then-British record £107 million transfer fee. The midfielder joined the club on the back of a triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in 2022.

Fernandez quickly became a regular starter for the west Londoners, starting 18 Premier League fixtures during the 2022-23 season. Speaking about his life at the club following his high-profile transfer, Fernandez said (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"The fans have shown me affection from the very beginning and I'm very grateful of them. Being applauded is a great pride... I already feel at home here, and that is very important for confidence, to find a good place for happiness, and it's crucial for me and my family."

Fernandez has featured in 18 of his side's 20 Premier League fixtures so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The World Cup winner has also netted once each in the FA Cup and in the Carabao Cup this term.

The Blues will next face Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, January 23. They will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit after losing in the first leg earlier this month.

"The fans are really frustrated" - William Gallas offers 'honest' opinion on Mauricio Pochettino's management of Chelsea

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes Mauricio Pochettino's management at Stamford Bridge has been sub-par this season. The pundit believes that the fans are expecting more from the Argentine.

Pochettino was brought in by the club's hierarchy last summer in an attempt to turn things around after a dismal 12th-placed finish last term. However, the west London outfit continue to struggle in the league.

Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table after recording nine wins, four draws, and eight losses. The club find themselves nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand as well.

Gallas said about the Blues' woes this season (via Metro):

"How do I rate Poch’s start to life at Chelsea? To be honest, his management is not really, really good at the moment."

"We can see the results. On Saturday, they won against Fulham but we never know if they’re going to win the next game and that’s a problem for Chelsea at the moment, one game they’ll win, the next they will draw or lose and it’s not enough."

Gallas concluded:

"That’s why with Pochettino we’re still expecting more from him and from Chelsea. That’s why the fans are really frustrated with results and how they play."