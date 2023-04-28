"I already promised my two sons" - Ex-Argentina midfielder makes transfer confession on PSG superstar Lionel Messi amid Barcelona links

Former Argentina midfielder Nestor Gorosito has expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi return to Barcelona.

Messi, 35, faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens, as his contract ends in June. It has been widely reported that the forward is likely to leave as a free agent this summer.

The Argentinian will certainly not be short of options if he leaves PSG, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States determined to snap him up. The player, though, prefers to continue playing in Europe.

Hence, a return to the Camp Nou is an attractive option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Blaugrana are reportedly keen to re-sign Messi, and manager Xavi has an idea about where the superstar would fit into his plans.

Gorosito, meanwhile, has said that he's keen to see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner rejoin the La Liga giants after reluctantly leaving them in 2021. The former midfielder said that he has promised his children that he would take them to watch Messi if the forward returns to Catalonia.

"I would love for him (Lionel Messi) to return to Barcelona," Gorosito told TyC Sports (via TNT Sports). "Messi is Barcelona. When I saw him ride a bike ... He is that; he is Barcelona. I don't know him, but I would love to. I already promised my two sons that, if he goes to play ball in Barca, we will go see him, God willing."

Messi recently spent a few days with his family in Spain before returning to training with PSG. The Argentinian icon was seen riding a bicycle in the neighborhood during his visit, leaving Gorosito excited.

Could Lionel Messi swap PSG for Barcelona?

The Athletic recently claimed that Lionel Messi would welcome an offer from Barcelona. However, there's no guarantee that he will be keen to return to the Camp Nou, as things stand.

It's also worth noting that the Blaugrana have problems aplenty to solve before being able to approach Messi with an offer. The club's well-documented financial issues could prove to be a stumbling block in their hopes of re-signing the forward.

Messi has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. However, as the 35-year-old intends to stay in Europe, he only has a concrete offer from PSG. It remains to be seen how the situation changes in the coming months.

