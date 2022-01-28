"I had already talked to the other players" - Sergio Ramos says he spoke with Lionel Messi and Neymar before joining PSG

Sergio Ramos joined PSG alongside other big-name superstars including Lionel Messi, Georgino Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer. The former Real Madrid captain has confessed he spoke to the Argentine maestro, Neymar, and other teammates before making the move to the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to the club's official media in comments carried by Diario AS, the Spaniard explained:

"[The process of signing for PSG] was fine. Before signing my contract, I had already talked to the other players, including Leo [Messi], Keylor [Navas], who’s like a brother."

He added:

"We had already talked about it before. Also with Neymar [Junior] and other teammates. The reception has been extraordinary, making my adaption much easier."

PSG had a dream transfer window last summer. The likes of Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giorginio Wijnaldum joined Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in Paris. The French giants now have high expectations on their shoulders, with all eyes on them to step up after adding multiple world-class players to their ranks.

Speaking about the expectations, Ramos insists the Parisians are the team to beat considering their sporting project and the players they've signed. The Spaniard also urged his team-mates to step up and prove themselves on the pitch.

"PSG are the team to beat," he was quoted as saying. "With the project it has and the players it’s signed. But now we have to prove it."

GOAL @goal

Hakimi - €60m

Wijnaldum - Free

Ramos - Free

Donnarumma - Free

Messi - Free



The best transfer window ever? PSG’s summer signings:Hakimi - €60mWijnaldum - FreeRamos - FreeDonnarumma - FreeMessi - FreeThe best transfer window ever? PSG’s summer signings:☑️ Hakimi - €60m☑️ Wijnaldum - Free☑️ Ramos - Free☑️ Donnarumma - Free☑️ Messi - FreeThe best transfer window ever? 🔥 https://t.co/5Mwpz8XL2z

"That means earning our crest, proving that we’re a good team with good players. And that has to be done on the pitch. We’re working well at the moment and we’re going to try to win all the titles."

He further added:

"PSG are a great team, even though it doesn’t have many years of history. It’s a unique sporting project and all the players want to come here."

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos alongside other big-name signings at the Parc des Princes last summer

Sergio Ramos scores his first goal for PSG

It took the Spaniard some time to get involved due to a calf injury. But he finally made his debut appearance for the club during a Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Ettiene in November last year. Since then, he's played four more games for the Parisians across all competitions.

Sergio Ramos opened his goal account for the club last weekend when he found the back of the net during the 4-0 victory over Stade Reims. With him and the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the team, no one can predict what the Parisians will achieve this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy