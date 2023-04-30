"I also can’t believe" - Carlo Ancelotti makes surprise claim after Real Madrid's win over Almeria

Following the 4-2 win against UD Almeria yesterday (April 29), Carlo Ancelotti claimed he has been surprised by Real Madrid conceding six goals in their past two league games.

The aforementioned scoreline was reversed when they lost to Girona on April 25, with Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos scoring all four goals. Eder Militao had a night to forget as Real Madrid's title chances were buried once and for all.

Castellanos troubled the Brazilian centre-back from the get-go and handed Real Madrid their sixth league loss this season. The win against Almeria was impressive but Los Blancos conceded two goals at home for just the second time in the league this season.

Almeria's first goal came in first-half stoppage when Militao failed to stop a cross from Largie Ramazani, who found an unmarked Lazaro Vinicius in the box. The second resulted from Toni Kroos needlessly losing possession in his team's defensive third around the hour mark.

After the game, Ancelotti admitted, via ManagingMadrid:

"I'm not worried, knowing how well we can play. But, I also can’t believe we’ve conceded six in the past two games. We’re relaxing too much. We tried to focus on defence today and we did well in pressing after losing the ball."

He added:

"I was angry at half-time in the dressing room after that goal just before the break. Then I was annoyed too with the second goal. This should be a good wake-up call. I don’t think we’ll concede so much in the coming games."

Before conceding a combined six times against Almeria and Girona, Real Madrid kept four clean sheets in a row across competitions.

Real Madrid boss gives verdict on Karim Benzema's hat-trick vs Almeria

Karim Benzema was on the receiving end of two sublime assists from either flank from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, respectively, to make it 2-0 within the first 17 minutes.

The 35-year-old completed his hat-trick with a spot-kick three minutes from the 45-minute mark. Almeria made it 3-1 before the half-time whistle before Rodrygo scored to restore his team's three-goal advantage early in the second half.

Lucas Robertone's 61st-minute goal would have made a few Real Madrid fans nervous, but the hosts held out for a 4-2 win. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti was asked to give his verdict on Benzema's hat trick.

The Italian tactician replied, via the aforementioned source:

"Benzema is doing well, and we’re looking good and dangerous in attack overall. If we’re also good at this back, we’re doing well."

Despite an injury-hit season, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has registered an impressive tally of 29 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions.

