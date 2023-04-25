"Single handedly cost Madrid the game", "Said it's his day off" - Fans rip into Real Madrid star for 'disasterclass' in 4-2 loss against Girona

Fans have ripped into Eder Militao after his subpar display in Real Madrid's shock 4-2 La Liga loss against Girona earlier today (April 25).

The Brazilian centre-back started alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of his team's defense, with Nacho Fernandez playing out of position at left-back. Girona toyed around with Los Blancos' backline for their opening goal.

Militao was lethargic when Rodrigo Riquelme played the ball into Ivan Martinez's feet in the 12th minute. Martinez played a backheel pass to left-back Miguel Gutierrez, whose cross was headed in by an unmarked Valentin Castellanos.

All this while, the former Porto defender was jogging in the box without proactively trying to either close down a cross or mark someone. He was directly at fault for Girona and Castellanos' second.

The Argentine forward, on loan from New York City FC, easily shrugged off Militao to gain control of a long ball from Martinez before drilling his shot past Andriy Lunin. The Brazilian's defending was called into question once again for Castellanos' fourth goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Militao was rooted to his spot as the 24-year-old got in front of him to head in a deflected cross from a short corner routine to make it 4-1. After the game, fans trolled the 25-year-old for his poor showing at the Estadi Montilivi.

One tweeted:

"Militao said it's his day off 😭😭😭😭😭"

Another fan added:

"Militao is just a pipe 😂 Single handedly cost Madrid this game. Wonder why Ancelotti thought the fault was from Nacho and Modric 😅"

Gonçalo 🇵🇹🇺🇸 @GoncaloCFRM @MadridXtra Lunin and Militao watched the ball go into the net tonight. Absolutely shameful @MadridXtra Lunin and Militao watched the ball go into the net tonight. Absolutely shameful

Unku David @call_me_joanes

Single handedly cost Madrid this game. Wonder why Ancelotti thought the fault was from Nacho and Modric Militao is just a pipeSingle handedly cost Madrid this game. Wonder why Ancelotti thought the fault was from Nacho and Modric Militao is just a pipe 😂Single handedly cost Madrid this game. Wonder why Ancelotti thought the fault was from Nacho and Modric 😅

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Gaviball__ ,that would never happen with Araujo. Militao was on the pitch and Girona put four pass them,that would never happen with Araujo. Militao was on the pitch and Girona put four pass them😂,that would never happen with Araujo. https://t.co/Q8xXGj7U0A

Culers Media @lewyball 🤣 What the hell is Militao doing What the hell is Militao doing😭😭😭🤣 https://t.co/qxQnz56JpT

MagicalModric 🇳🇱 @MagicalModric00 @theMadridZone Our defence and midfield had a stinker today man. Especially Militao and Nacho were horrendous... @theMadridZone Our defence and midfield had a stinker today man. Especially Militao and Nacho were horrendous...

Castellanos scored two goals in each half to hand Real Madrid their sixth league loss this season. Militao, meanwhile, ended the game with a yellow card and won no duels or tackles throughout the 90 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti apologizes after Real Madrid's loss vs Girona

Real Madrid trail league-leaders Barcelona by 11 points after 31 games, with Barca also having a game in hand. The Catalan giants seemingly have one hand on the trophy already.

Barcelona recorded back-to-back goalless draws in La Liga before picking up three points courtesy of a 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid on April 23. Despite being handed a way back into the title race, Los Blancos faltered against Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti apologized after his team's loss in Catalonia and said, via @MadridXtra on Twitter:

"The team you've seen tonight... we're not like this. We're sorry."

Despite keeping just 28% possession, the Blanquivermells took two more shots (5) than the visitors (3). More than anything, Real Madrid paid the price for a number of individual errors, especially in defense.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes