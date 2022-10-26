"I was also interested in him" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims he wanted to sign Ajax star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his admiration for Ajax forward Dusan Tadic, claiming he had hoped to sign him back in 2018.

Tadic, 33, has established himself as one of the best creators in world football over the past four seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Since arriving from Southampton for £11 million in 2018, he has registered 94 goals and 98 assists in 209 appearances across all competitions.

A technical operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, Tadic impressed with 24 goals and 35 assists in 162 games for the Saints during his time in England. However, he elevated his game to another level after moving to Amsterdam, helping Ajax lift six trophies.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash at Ajax on 26 October, Klopp expressed his anguish at not being able to add the Serbian to his ranks at Anfield. He told RTL (via HITC):

"I was very angry with myself when he went to Ajax. Because I was also interested in him. I love him as a player."

Tadic has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in lacklustre form, scoring just two goals and contributing seven assists in 15 matches.

Analyzing his team's upcoming contest against Ajax, Klopp said:

"It will be difficult against Ajax. Ajax are still very good. Yes, we won the home game but we respect what they do. They have a great bunch of players. It might take time for it to click the way you'd like but that's normal in football."

Klopp also lauded Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder and added:

"Ajax have a great team and a top manager, so it will be tricky. I don't see an underdog role for this match."

Liverpool are currently second in the UEFA Champions League Group A with nine points from four games, three points behind leaders Napoli.

Liverpool set sights on Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said to be impressed by the German.

Apart from the Merseyside outfit, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the race for the signature of Moukoko.

Moukoko, 17, burst onto the scene when he became the youngest player and goal-scorer in Bundesliga history during the 2020-21 campaign. He has netted four goals and laid out five assists in just eight starts for the Signal Iduna Park outfit this term.

