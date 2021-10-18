"I have always believed in him" - Ronald Koeman lauds Barcelona star for performance in 3-1 win against Valencia

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is very happy with Philippe Coutinho's performance in his side's 3-1 win over Valencia on Sunday.

The Dutchman was impressed with the Brazilian playmaker's movement, which allowed Barcelona to control the game. He was also pleased to see that the 29-year-old has improved in terms of physicality.

Speaking after Barcelona's win over Valencia, Koeman said:

"It was good. When he entered the game he was good. With his freedom we were able to control the game better. He knows how to score goals. He has taken an important step because I have always believed in Coutinho. Physically, he is getting better and better."

Philippe Coutinho was introduced as a second-half substitute when Barcelona were already 2-1 up. He went on to score his first goal of the season when Sergino Dest's cross found him unmarked in the penalty area.

The win has taken Barcelona up to seventh place in the La Liga standings. The Catalan giants do have a game in hand, with most sides having played nine matches this season.

Coutinho was one of many Barcelona players who were deemed surplus to requirements in the summer transfer window. However, the Blaugrana have decided against selling him as he could be a vital member in a squad without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico next week

Barcelona have two extremely crucial games coming up. They will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Real Madrid in La Liga the following Sunday.

Barcelona's game against Dynamo Kyiv is one of their most important fixtures so far this season following their dismal start in the Champions League. They lost their opening two games in the competition by 3-0 (first to Bayern Munich and then to SL Benfica).

The Catalan giants will now face Dynamo Kyiv twice in a row. They need all six points from those two games to have any chance of making it past the group stage.

Also Read

Following their game against Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. Both sides have had contrasting starts to their respective seasons, with Los Blancos looking to challenge for the title under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews 🚨 COPE: El Clasico will be played in front of a full Camp Nou. The Spanish government has approved 100% capacity in LaLiga stadiums. 🚨 COPE: El Clasico will be played in front of a full Camp Nou. The Spanish government has approved 100% capacity in LaLiga stadiums. https://t.co/dGw8xN6org

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh