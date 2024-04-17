“I always believed I could play for Chelsea” - Ian Maatsen sends confident message after scoring en route Champions League semfinal with Dortmund 

On-loan Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is in buoyant mood after scoring in Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg home win on Tuesday (April 16) against Atletico Madrid.

Following a 2-1 first-leg away loss last week, BvB burst into a two-goal lead inside 39 minutes to take the aggregate lead, with Maatsen scoring the second goal. Atletico, though, stormed back into the contest with Mats Hummels' own goal (49') before Angel Correa put the hosts into an aggregate lead 15 minutes later.

Dortmund, though, would have the last laugh, with Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer scoring in the final 20 minutes to send the visitors through to a last-four clash with PSG later this month.

Following his first Champions League goal, Maatsen, 22, bemoaned that things didn't quite work out for him at Stamford Bridge, telling Thierry Henry (as per Daily Mail):

"I always believed (I could) play for Chelsea, but, unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Now I’m here, I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

"I’m very proud of myself. I kept believing in myself and came here to play my game at the highest level. Today, I think, I showed a very good performance.’

The Dutch left-back joined BvB on loan in January for the season, having recently extended his Blues deal to 2026.

What did Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen say about joining Borussia Dortmund

Ian Maatsen has made a good start to life at Borussia Dortmund, having joined the Bundesliga giants in January.

On completing his loan move to the German club earlier this year, the on-loan Chelsea defender said (as per The Athletic):

“Borussia Dortmund tried hard to find me. I’ve been following BVB and its fans for a long time and was even at the Champions League game in Manchester in autumn 2022 to see the team live on the pitch.

“I’m very happy that the loan has worked out. I promise that I will give everything for the team’s success, and I’m really looking forward to the yellow wall.”

In 17 games across competitions, he has bagged two goals and as many assists for BvB.

