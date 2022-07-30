"I was always dreaming to play in La Liga" - Lewandowski opens up on feelings that made him choose Barcelona

La Liga welcomed a massive superstar this summer as Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

A few days after sealing the move, the Polish striker opened up about why he chose to switch to the Spanish top flight.

Robert Lewandowski was indeed a huge force to be reckoned with during his time in the Bundesliga. He recorded a whopping 312 goals and 79 assists to his name in 384 appearances across spells with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the beautiful story he wrote in the German elite division, the new Barcelona signing has revealed that he's always dreamt of playing in La Liga.

"I was always dreaming to play in La Liga," the Polish forward said during an exclusive interview with ESPN.

"I know that my time in Bayern Munich was amazing, and I will be always thankful for the guys, for the club, what they did for me, because I won everything with Bayern Munich, and after 12 years playing in Bundesliga playing in Germany, I knew that it was time to try something new. A new challenge."

It was indeed a tough task for Robert Lewandowski to secure his move to Barcelona this summer, with Bayern Munich reluctant to let him go.

The striker had to show strong persistence to get his dream move but doesn't seem to hold any grudges against his former club.

"I cannot say bad words about my teammates or the club," he said, commenting on the controversial manner in which his exit was handled.

"Even though there was kind of politics before -- but the time, what I did for the club in this eight years for Bayern Munich was amazing.

"I'm growing up every single season, and I know that to decide to move somewhere else will be more difficult every year. Even now it was very difficult to decide to go to Barcelona because I know what I did, the comfort zone I had in Bayern Munich already, but for me, I was always open to something new."

Could Robert Lewandowski fire Barcelona to La Liga glory next season?

FC Barcelona Introduce Robert Lewandowski

The Catalan giants will be looking to knock Real Madrid off the perch of Spanish football next season and will definitely be looking up to Robert Lewandowski as a driving factor. But will he be able to deliver?

Despite turning 33 this year, the Pole remains the most prolific striker in the world. He bagged a whopping 50 goals and seven assists for Bayern Munich in 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

If he maintains his goalscoring pedigree in La Liga next season, there'll definitely be no stopping Barcelona, especially when he has the likes of Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to support him upfront.

