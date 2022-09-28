"I always like to hear what people are upto and what they want" - Psychologist Jordan Peterson reveals why he visited Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 

Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson has revealed why he met with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He gave insights into the conversations that took place between the duo.

Ronaldo has had his fair share of adversity in recent times, both on and off the pitch. The Manchester United forward has been the recipient of criticism for his performances with the Portugal national team and has struggled to find game time for his domestic outfit under manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is also reeling from the loss of his baby son, which is most probably the root cause of his recent hardships.

Peterson spoke in an interview with Piers Morgan on his chat show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. When asked about his meeting with the Manchester United forward, the American said:

"Well, he invited me to come and see him, he had a trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his, sent him some of my videos, he said he had watched those and then he read one of my books and found them very helpful and wanted to talk. So I went upto his house and we talked for about 2 hours."

Peterson added:

"He showed all the equipment he had for keeping himself in tip top condition, we talked a bit about his companies but mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles he's facing when pursuing that, so we had a strategic conversation on those topics for about 90 minutes."

Peterson further commented on how he helped Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the time they spent together. Morgan asked:

"Were you the sort of Ted Lasso figure in his life he didn't know he was missing?"

The American psychologist replied:

"Maybe he did realize to be missing it because he found it to some degree in those lectures and I always like to hear what people are upto and what they want."

Piers Morgan shares details about his conversation with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Morgan then spoke on Cristiano Ronaldo's state of mind following the forward's encounter with Peterson. The Englishman said:

"When someone like Cristiano who, we know what the personal problem was, he'd lost a baby, him and his partner were incredibly sad for it and professionally after that, there was turmoil as to whether he was going to stay at his club.

"It seemed to me that after speaking to him a couple of days after he saw you, he's in a much better place. What's interesting to me is you and he both got criticized for just seeing each other, but actually it was really helpful."

Peterson then proclaimed:

"Well I hope so, that would be lovely if it was true."

Referring to Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality, Morgan concluded:

"It's a weird position isn't it, there's you Dr. Jordan Peterson that comes out of Canada lecturing students and then you're at the home of the greatest football player of all time and you're genuinely helping him, Ronaldo's known as one of the mentrally strong athletes that's ever been not just physically but mentally strong and yet he needed someone like you."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table. It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the Red Devils' derby against Manchester City on October 2.

