"I always looked at Chelsea with big eyes, thinking: 'What a club'" - Blues summer signing explains decision to join London giants

New Chelsea signing Pedro Neto opened up about his decision to join the London giants after spending five years at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has been signed on a seven-year deal, which saw Wolves receive £54 million to let go of his services.

Throughout his time at Molineux Stadium, Neto was a fairly regular face on the pitch. He played 135 games for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists. His impressive performances for the West Midlands club piqued the Blues' interest, and they splashed the cash to get him to London.

He spoke about his move to Stamford Bridge, revealing that he had looked up to Blues legend Eden Hazard (via Tribal Football):

"I always looked to Chelsea as an amazing club. I remember one of my favourite players when I was growing up – Eden Hazard – playing here as well. It's an historic club, with the players we've had here. I always looked at Chelsea with big eyes, thinking: 'What a club'."

He continued, sharing his excitement:

"From the fans, to the stadium, to the city, everything. Even when I played against Chelsea, I could see the passion of the fans and the way the players worked on the pitch. All of that helped the decision for me to come here."

The versatile winger will hope for success during his time at the Bridge, where he could spend the next seven years of his career.

Enzo Maresca pleased with Chelsea's decision to sign Pedro Neto

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is pleased with the club's push to sign Pedro Neto, as the Blues look to secure a top-four finish this season. The manager spoke about Neto's arrival at the club, discussing what the winger could offer.

Speaking in an interview, Maresca said (via Standard):

“I’m very excited, he can offer many things. He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one. It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad.”

The club has several matches to play this season, as they have continental obligations in the Conference League. They will also play in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup domestically.

Having players like Neto will certainly go a long way for the manager, who is intent on making a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.

