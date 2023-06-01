"I was always looking to pass the ball to him" - Barcelona star Jordi Alba opens up on his connection with Lionel Messi

As Jordi Alba prepares to leave Barcelona in the summer, the left-back spoke about his relationship on the pitch with former teammate Lionel Messi.

Alba is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. He shared the pitch with Messi 345 times during their time at the Catalan club, combining for 34 goals.

The Spaniard opened up on his relationship with Messi at his emotional farewell (via Barca Universal):

“My connection with Messi? I was always looking to pass the ball to him because I knew he was going to score goals. I didn’t care if he had a lot of defenders around him. I knew he was going to score.”

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, also sent an emotional message to Alba (via Reshad Rehman's Twitter):

“I really wanted to be present on this special day. Enjoy this last day in Barcelona, your well-deserved tribute after so many years. What can I tell you that you don't know? That I love you very much and wish you the best.”

When Alba announced his decision to leave Barcelona, Messi posted a message on his Instagram:

"You were more than a team-mate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and made over 450 appearances for the club, contributing 27 goals and 99 assists. He won six La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with the Spanish club, among other honors.

Xavi spoke about Lionel Messi's Barcelona return

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract, confirmed manager Christophe Galtier. The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Manager Xavi recently spoke about the club legend's return. He claimed that the decision depends 99% on Messi. About his former teammate, the Spanish coach said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"The decision depends 99% on Leo Messi.”

Apart from Barca, Messi has a £320 million per year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Fans are waiting keenly to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's final decision.

Poll : 0 votes