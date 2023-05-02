"I was always passionate about technical players" - When Deco chose between PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Portugal midfielder Deco is one of the few players who has shared the dressing room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He was with the Argentine at Barcelona and played alongside the Al Nassr star with the Portugal national team.

In an interview with Brazilian channel Cara a Tapa, Deco was asked to pick between the two legendary footballers, and he sided with Messi. The former Portuguese star added that he was passionate about technically gifted footballers, and that was his main reason for backing the Argentine.

He said (via SomosInvictos):

"They are two friends, it is difficult to give an opinion, to choose. This topic is very old, it is to finish discussing. I always say that if you analyze Messi, he has nothing of Cristiano. And if you analyze Cristiano, he has nothing of Messi. You can compare Cristiano Ronaldo with Ronaldo (Nazário), because of the way he plays. Messi and Cristiano are very different."

Deco added:

"I was always passionate about technical players. I am from a generation that my idols were Maradona and Zico. I was never much of the guys on the attack front, I was always one of the guys who had those qualities (technical, generational). That's why I ended up staying with Messi."

Deco played 79 matches with Messi at Barcelona and shared the pitch with Ronaldo 57 times for the national team.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate continues

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been going on for nearly two decades but does not seem to be coming to an end. The two have been pushing each other to perform at their best and have not shown any signs of slowing down.

Messi is heading into a crucial period of his career where he has to decide his next step. His contract at PSG expires in the summer, and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Barcelona are working to get him back to Camp Nou, but their financial situation complicates things. Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to wait and accept a wage cut to make a return.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time at Al Nassr after Manchester United released him last year. The Portuguese star has scored 12 goals in as many appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

