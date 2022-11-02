“I always think he’s a bit of a liability” – Pundit delivers verdict on ‘aggressive’ 24-year-old Arsenal star

Former Manchester United midfielder Johnny Giles has criticized Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, claiming the Brazilian to be a liability.

Gabriel, 24, has been a key member of Mikel Arteta's side this season, making 16 appearances across competitions and scoring one goal.

He recently signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2027.

Despite the Brazilian's impressive form this campaign, Giles believes he is a liability at the back.

The Northern Irishman was full of praise for Arteta's side but raised concerns over Gabriel (via HITC):

“They’re a good all-round team, the only one is Gabriel. I always think he’s a bit of a liability, he’s too aggressive at times, he gets into trouble and he gives goals away. But in terms of the overall team, the young players have come on well and Mikel Arteta has done a huge job there."

Gabriel joined Arsenal from LOSC Lille in 2021 for £23.4 million and has become a mainstay in Arteta's defense.

He has forged a formidable partnership with William Saliba at the back this season, with the Gunners conceding just 11 goals in the league.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in 12 fixtures.

Gabriel ranks in the top 10 for both tackles made in his own half and the overall percentage of tackles won in the league.

Arsenal are in a race with Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Zaha is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Arsenal are reportedly among the potential suitors for Crystal Palace forward Zaha, 29, whose contract expires next summer.

The Ivorian has been in superb form this season, hitting five goals and providing an assist in 11 appearances across competitions.

However, Palace have not budged on the offer of a new contract they offered last year and he appears to be edging ever closer to an exit from Selhurst Park.

It appears that Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking options at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been in fine form.

The trio have bagged 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 50 appearances between them.

Yet, Arteta is still eyeing a move for Zaha, who has proven Premier League experience having played not only for Palace but also Manchester United.

He rejoined the Eagles from the Red Devils in 2015 for £3.4 million and has made 441 appearances for the London club, scoring 88 goals and contributing 74 assists.

