Chelsea and Liverpool to battle Arsenal for Premier League star - Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle for Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha, who looks set to leave Crystal Palace next summer, as per 90min.

Zaha's contract with the Eagles expires in 2023, and he is assessing his future as he heads into the final few months of his contract.

Palace have left a contract proposal on the table for two years but it has remained unchanged and so too seemingly has Zaha's willingness to leave the club.

He has made 10 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and contributing an assist.

Palace want the winger to remain at Selhurst Park, but he dreams of playing Champions League football.

European heavyweights are interested in signing the Ivorian on a free transfer that includes Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea were eager to sign Zaha in the past summer transfer window, however, a move never came to fruition.

The Blues instead lured the likes of attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Zaha's situation with Mikel Arteta, an admirer of the Ivorian.

The Gunners boast two of the Premier League's most exciting wingers in Bukayo Saka, 21, and Gabriel Martinelli, 21, but could do with experience and more options.

Zaha is 29 and has made 440 appearances for Palace throughout his career, scoring 88 goals and providing 74 assists.

Liverpool are also noted for keeping an eye on the contractual situation between Zaha and the Eagles.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still dealing with the departure of Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich for £28.8 million in the summer.

He bagged 120 goals and contributed 49 goals in 269 appearances during his time at Anfield.

There is also interest from abroad in the form of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Inter Milan. Zaha is free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January onwards.

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita's contract situation

Keita could be on the move next summer

Keita's contract with Liverpool expires next summer and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all reportedly showing an interest in the Guinean midfielder.

He arrived at Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg in £54 million and following a slow adaption to the Premier League has become important for Klopp.

The Reds midfielder has made 117 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing seven assists during his time on Merseyside.

However, Keita sustained a hamstring injury prior to the season and is yet to make an appearance.

Speculation has grown over the player's future as he creeps towards the final months of his current deal at Anfield.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all weighing up a move for the midfielder who has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

