“I would be amazed if that happened” – Ex-Chelsea star urges Blues to avoid Cristiano Ronaldo signing in fresh warning about Manchester United icon

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has warned the Blues against signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The retired Ireland international believes the Portuguese forward is not the right fit for the Blues, insisting that they sign a striker with pace.

When asked if he expects the west London outfit to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, Cascarino told talkSPORT (via Manchester Evening News):

"Not really. It's an interesting one because I don't think United will be prepared to let Ronaldo go. It could cost them Champions League football if they didn't make the top four and Ronaldo went to Chelsea. From that point of view, it would be a difficult one to understand."

sportbible.com/football/man-u… Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Manchester United ✍️ Chelsea are interested in making a January move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is prepared to take a pay cut to move away from Manchester United ✍️sportbible.com/football/man-u…

Addressing the Blues' squad requirements at the moment, he added:

"Also, Chelsea need legs in the centre forward position, they need someone who's a real, determined runner, who gets into positions and is quick. I would be amazed if that happened, if Ronaldo ended up at Stamford Bridge."

Cascarino also touched on Manchester United's intentions might be concerning a potential move to west London for Cristiano Ronaldo and concluded:

"I don't see Manchester United wanting to do that, it would be cutting your nose to spite your face, it really would. If you let him go there and Chelsea finish above you, it would be a really bad look for United."

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League table and are set to face RB Salzburg in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday (25 October).

Meanwhile, Manchester United are right behind the west London outfit in sixth place and will next face FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on Friday (28 October).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo prior to Chelsea draw

Ten Hag opened up about the decision to leave Ronaldo out of the squad for the recent clash against the Blues.

The Portuguese superstar put on an unprofessional display at Old Trafford in Manchester United's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on 20 October. He refused to be substituted on late in the second half and left the stadium before the final whistle blew.

As a result, Ten Hag did not bring Ronaldo on his side's trip to west London. Prior to the encounter, the Dutch boss said (via GOAL):

"It is a difficult decision [to leave him out], it’s clear. But there have to be consequences for bad behavior and when it is the second time, you can’t let it go because otherwise, it will be misty and miserable for the future. You have to take this measure. What I don’t like is I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Ten Hag is adamant he wants Ronaldo as an option for the rest of the season, but first wants to hear what the Portuguese thinks about the situation and whether he can countenance not being a starter every week. [ @TheAthleticUK Ten Hag is adamant he wants Ronaldo as an option for the rest of the season, but first wants to hear what the Portuguese thinks about the situation and whether he can countenance not being a starter every week. [@TheAthleticUK]

