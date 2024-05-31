“I was annoyed” - Fred’s old comments on ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho resurface amid Fenerbahce reunion 

Fred is about to be reunited with Jose Mourinho who he once grew frustrated with at Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly set to be joined by the iconic coach at Fenerbahce.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Mourinho has reached a verbal agreement with the Turkish Super Lig giants. He's set to be appointed on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

Jose Mourinho has become a journeyman during his managerial career, managing some of Europe's top guns. The Portuguese tactician spent two years at Manchester United from 2016 to 2018.

Fred, 31, arrived at Old Trafford from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2018 for £52 million just months before Mourinho was sacked. He endured a difficult spell under the Portuguese as a lack of game time meant the midfielder was left out of Brazil's squad.

The former Red Devils star made his feelings clear about his lack of opportunities under Mourinho when speaking in December 2018. He told The Sunday Mirror:

"Of course, I was annoyed, but I have to know how to deal with the sadness to be able to help me take a step forward. The coach (Mourinho) has chosen not to put me in the team. That's his choice. I still do my job and I can't let it affect my mindset, I cannot let that shake me."

Fred's comments came just two weeks before Manchester United dismissed Jose Mourinho. He'd overseen 84 wins in 144 games, guiding his side to the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

The Brazil international's game time improved after Mourinho's exit. He made 213 appearances, posting 14 goals and 18 assists before leaving for Fenerbahce last summer for £12.9 million.

"There is no successor" - Jose Mourinho dismissed Fred as Manchester United's Michael Carrick replacement

Michael Carrick retired before Fred arrived.

Fred joined Manchester United shortly after Michael Carrick retired and many questioned whether he was his direct replacement. His stock was high having impressed at Donetsk with Manchester City also keeping tabs at the time.

The Selecao star didn't assume Carrick's holding midfield role and started his United career with sporadic appearances. He made just 12 appearances under Jose Mourinho, posting one goal.

Mourinho explained why Fred wasn't Carrick's replacement at the time and suggested the Englishman was irreplaceable (via Sporting News):

"We think having a player like Fred in the squad – who is more technical, more quality of passing in short spaces – he can maybe connect [with] the attacking players. He could be an important player for us, but let’s wait. Michael Carrick is Michael Carrick and there is no successor."

Carrick was vital for Manchester United, particularly at the back end of Sir Alex Ferguson's historic reign. He registered 24 goals and 35 assists in 464 games, winning five Premier League titles.