“I apologise for how this has turned out” - Chelsea player confirms Stamford Bridge exit after branding stint as ‘business move gone wrong’

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has announced that he will be parting ways with the Blues when his contract expires next summer.

The London giants signed Drinkwater from Premier League rivals Leicester City for £35 million. While the midfielder helped the Foxes win the title in 2015-16, he has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Over the last five years, Drinkwater has managed to make just 23 senior appearances for Chelsea, scoring one goal in the process. The Englishman also spent time away on loan at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading.

After enduring a tough five-year spell at Stamford Bridge, Drinkwater's time with the Blues is finally coming to an end. He will put an end to his association with the Premier League giants when his contract expires next month.

The 32-year-old has now penned a heartfelt farewell message on social media ahead of his departure. However, he also suggested that he was unfairly treated at Chelsea during the last five years. He wrote on Instagram:

"My time at Chelsea has come to an end. Actually feels really strange writing this. Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome, there is no doubt about that. Injuries, how I have been treated, mistakes I have made, issues off the pitch, lack of game time, the list of excuses could be endless, but I would not and can not change what’s happened."

Drinkwater, though, expressed his delight at having been able to work with top coaches and players during his time with the Blues. He wrote:

"I’m going to look at positives over the past 5 years, I have played with great players, coached by awesome managers, worked with some brilliant staff, met some fantastic people, lived in some beautiful places, travelled the world and won some more silverware."

The former Leicester midfielder went on to term his move to the Blues as a 'business move gone wrong'. He added:

"Football is a fantastic sport, but this for both parties was a business move gone wrong, it’s as black and white as that. To the Chelsea fans I apologise for how this has turned out. I would have loved for you to see me at my best in that shirt doing what I love."

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for Drinkwater.

How did Drinkwater fare at Chelsea?

Drinkwater failed to establish himself as a regular for the Blues during his five years with them. However, he helped them win the FA Cup in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

It was Antonio Conte who took the Englishman to Stamford Bridge in 2017. He played 22 matches under now Tottenham Hotspur manager, while he once featured for Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19. Thomas Tuchel, though, never used him.

